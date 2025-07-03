Nigeria Signs Manpower Agreement With Saint Lucia, Deploys Nurses to Jamaica

"We are exporting Nigeria's human capital with dignity, boosting opportunities, and asserting leadership in the Global South."

Nigeria and Saint Lucia have signed a Technical Manpower Assistance (TMA) agreement to deploy skilled Nigerian professionals to the Caribbean nation.

A statement by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday, said the pact aims to deepen South-South cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed in Castries by Yusuf Yakub, director-general of Nigeria's Technical Aid Corps, and Janelle Modeste-Stephen, Saint Lucia's acting permanent secretary.

Mr Yakub described the agreement as "a great achievement" and a major step toward President Bola Tinubu's vision of strengthened regional and bilateral partnerships.

"This is an outstanding achievement, just days after President Tinubu's directive to deploy technical aid to Saint Lucia and the wider OECS," he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria also deployed four Technical Aid Corps (TAC) specialist nurses to Jamaica on Wednesday.

Mr Yakub explained that the TMA deal enables Nigeria to send teachers, doctors, agriculturalists, and other professionals for two-year volunteer service.

He said the Nigerian government will cover allowances and logistics, while the host countries will provide accommodation and local support.

"These students who benefit from scholarships can reconnect with their heritage and cultural roots," Yakub added.

He noted that since May 2023, over 300 Nigerian professionals have been deployed across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific under the revitalised TAC scheme.

"Since my appointment in August, we've deployed volunteers to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Jamaica, and other African countries.

"This programme was nearly dormant, but Mr President revived it through his proactive foreign policy direction.

"We are now sending more volunteers to Jamaica. Some are already there, and others will depart from Abuja tomorrow," Mr Yakub said.

Mr Yakub added that four nurses will leave for Jamaica, while six medical doctors are scheduled to depart for Grenada on July 9.

He also disclosed ongoing talks with Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the OECS Director-General on a regional technical assistance framework.

"One Nigerian volunteer introduced Adire fabric in Jamaica. It became so popular, locals now produce and export it as Jadire," Mr Yakub revealed.

Beyond diplomacy, Mr Yakub said the TAC programme is evolving into a revenue-generating venture due to growing international demand.

He stated that Jamaica has requested 400 Nigerian professionals and is ready to fund their deployment, moving away from Asian labour.

"We are exporting Nigeria's human capital with dignity, boosting opportunities, and asserting leadership in the Global South," he affirmed.

Mr Yakub stressed that the TAC aligns with Tinubu's 4D foreign policy: Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography.

The programme, he said, strengthens Nigeria's global presence, supports professional growth, and builds ties with historically connected nations.

(NAN)