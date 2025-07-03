Nigeria: Kaffy Unveils Creative Empire, Wellness Movement to Mark 25 Years in Dance

Kaffy said the new venture aims to address longstanding structural gaps in Nigeria's creative industry.

Famous Nigerian dancer, choreographer, and fitness coach Kafayat Shafau, known as Kaffy, has launched a multi-platform ecosystem to transform Nigeria's creative and wellness sectors to commemorate 25 years of a pioneering career in dance and entrepreneurship.

Kaffy announced the establishment of Kaffy Incorporated, the umbrella company for her expanding enterprise, which includes the Kaffy Kreative Agency and her brand platform, I Am Kaffy, during a press conference on Wednesday in Lagos.

Kaffy said the new venture aims to address longstanding structural gaps in Nigeria's creative industry, where talents in dance, styling, and content creation often lack access to scalable business platforms.

"We've always had talent," she noted. "But the business structure that allows creatives to evolve and scale is missing. That's what we're fixing."

She explained that the Kaffy Kreative Agency offers 360-degree services including choreography, talent management, project execution, and corporate engagements. It also trains and employs young talents at above-industry wages, providing career sustainability in a traditionally unstable sector.

Built on grit, now investor-ready

Kaffy revealed that more than 80 per cent of her brand's development has been funded from personal resources, with banks and institutions initially dismissing dance as a viable business.

She now seeks private investment to scale globally. With a capital injection of $165,000, one of her tech-powered products is projected to generate $2.5 million in annual returns within 24 months.

Kaffy appealed for investment, media collaboration, and brand sponsorships to scale the ecosystem.

"I've built this for 25 years from personal funding. Imagine what we could do with real backing," she said. "This is an investable vision."

Kaffyvarsity

The launch includes Transform with Kaffy, a wellness initiative to heal trauma and promote behavioural change through movement, culture, and storytelling.

She stated that the launch's core is Kafversity, also called the Kafverse, a digital learning platform hosted on the Kaffy Kreative Agency website.

She said Kaffyvarsity offers mentorship, certifications, and entrepreneurship training for African creative youths.

"Being a boss starts with being the boss of yourself," Kaffy said. "We're building a community of self-led individuals who can create impact."

She described the wellness platform as a response to the silent trauma many Nigerians experience, shaped by her journey through divorce, motherhood, and healing.

Transform with Kaffy

Kaffy's flagship wellness event, Transform with Kaffy, will debut on 9 August at the Landmark Convention Centre in Lagos. It will combine fitness training, mental health education, and spiritual alignment.

Inspired by global formats like Hyrox, the event will focus on holistic transformation rather than entertainment. It will be ticketed in Standard, VIP, and Platinum categories, with personalised wellness perks and concierge service.

"We don't want to pack 10,000 people into a room," Kaffy explained. "We want intentional people, those ready to begin or continue a wellness journey."

KK Agency

Kaffy also introduced the KK Agency, a job-matching and representation platform to support young creatives further. It offers a real-time job board on the go.

"We help you with contracts, ensure payments are made, and that the talent is safe," she said.

Kaffy's partners in the wellness movement include health content creator Egemba Chinonso Fidelis (popularly known as Aproko Doctor), certified fitness coach Kemen, CEO of Big Fit, Ben Fit, and musician and record label executive Osageduwa Malkin (also known as Oduwa). During a panel session, each speaker spoke about their role in reshaping how Africans approach health.

R.C. Blakes, a US-based trauma coach and Senior Pastor of the New Home Family Worship Centre in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas, will join the initiative as a guest speaker on emotional intelligence and post-trauma healing.

Looking ahead, Kaffy said her goal is to leverage technology to democratise access to creative and wellness tools. Plans include AI-driven talent sourcing, hologram performances, and online dance licensing.

"There'll come a time when a child in a Nigerian village can upload a traditional dance, and Disney pays for it as choreography for an animation," she said. "That's how open and scalable this is."

Kaffy, now 45, became well-known after winning the Guinness World Record for "Longest Dance Party" at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.

She explained that she used her dancing skills in a fitness awareness exercise at the Lagos State National Stadium, where she discovered that people also needed an escape through dancing