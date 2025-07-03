Liberia: UL Student Fighting for His Life As Friends Plead for $16k Heart Treatment Abroad

A senior chemistry student at the University of Liberia battling heart failure may not survive the next two months without urgent medical treatment abroad, prompting an emotional campus-wide appeal for public support.

Augustine "Gus" Gbabai, 26, is in dire need of US$16,000 to undergo life-saving cardiac treatment in India, according to his classmates who launched a grassroots fundraising campaign this week.

Unable to afford hospital care, Gbabai is currently confined to his mother's home in Monrovia despite the severity of his condition. Doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center have confirmed the heart failure diagnosis and reportedly advised that he seek immediate treatment overseas.

"Time is running out," said Emmet, one of Gbabai's classmates. "Doctors gave him two months to get treated or risk death. July is already here."

Students Rally Across UL Campuses

On Wednesday, July 2, groups of Gbabai's friends moved from classroom to classroom across the Capitol Hill campus, appealing to fellow students and faculty for donations. They carried black plastic bags and posters bearing images of Gus -- one vibrant and smiling, the other bedridden and hooked to IV lines.

"He thought it was an ulcer at first," said Danise, another classmate. "But then JFK confirmed it was heart failure. His family can't even afford the daily hospital fees."

The campaign began Tuesday, but students say limited resources and time have hindered broader outreach. They are now urging the public, humanitarian organizations, and the government to intervene swiftly.

Plea to the Government, UL President

The students are calling on the national government and well-meaning individuals at home and abroad to help save Gbabai's life. They also appealed directly to University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan.

"Dr. Maparyan recently donated $10,000 to the West Point Women for Health and Development group," said one student. "We're pleading with her to do the same for Gus. His life is on the line."

Described by peers as intelligent and driven, Gbabai has long aspired to become a chemist and contribute to Liberia's scientific and educational development.

"He's not just another student," said one supporter. "He's one of the brightest among us -- someone who genuinely wants to change things for the better. We can't let him die simply because he's poor."

How to Help

Anyone willing to assist can reach the family directly through the following contact numbers:

Julie Gbabai (Mother):

+231 772 880 471

+231 886 539 711

Contributions of any amount are welcome, classmates say -- the goal is to raise enough in time to send Gus abroad before his condition worsens.