Liberia's Assistant Mines Minister Vows Safety Overhaul After China Training

Assistant Mines Minister Carlos Eddison Tingban has pledged sweeping reforms to Liberia's mine safety systems after returning from a two-week emergency rescue training in China -- an experience he says has equipped him with the tools and determination to save lives.

"We return not just inspired -- we return armed," Tingban said at the course's closing ceremony in Beijing. "Armed with vital lessons, proven strategies, and an unwavering resolve to protect our people."

Tingban participated in the "Mine Rescue for Belt and Road Countries" program hosted by China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the International Exchange and Cooperation Center. He said the program provided hands-on experience, exposure to modern technology, and practical insight that will guide a new chapter in Liberia's mining oversight.

Plan to Reform Mine Safety Systems

Tingban announced plans to roll out a national mine safety reform agenda modeled on China's integrated rescue systems. His proposed changes include centralized command centers, mobile response teams, real-time monitoring, early warning systems, and continuous training for miners and emergency personnel.

"This is not a one-off speech," he said. "We are going to act -- swiftly and decisively."

The reforms come amid longstanding concerns over safety lapses in Liberia's mining sector, where weak enforcement and limited resources have placed miners at daily risk.

Training Grounded in Real-World Rescue

Tingban and his delegation engaged in rigorous, real-time simulations at Shengdong's mine rescue training facility. They practiced navigating tight tunnels, responding to gas leaks, and coordinating rescue operations under pressure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Asia, Australia, and Africa Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It was where theory met sweat, sand, and the tangible reality of saving lives," he said. "This wasn't about lectures -- it was about readiness."

He also toured production facilities operated by engineering giants SANY and TIANMI, and visited China University of Mining and Technology, where students presented innovative safety technologies and research.

"We saw a culture where safety isn't an afterthought -- it's foundational," he said.

Strengthening Liberia-China Ties Through Safety

Tingban emphasized the value of international cooperation and proposed future collaborations between Liberia and China, including joint drills, technology exchanges, and coordinated safety strategies.

"Liberia and China don't just share trade ties -- we now share the knowledge and the will to protect our most precious resource: human life," he said.

He described cultural visits to the Great Wall and the Communist Party Museum as moments of reflection, saying the training underscored that "the strongest walls aren't made of stone -- they're built from shared purpose."