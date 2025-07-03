Liberia: Nocal Awards Scholarships to 20 Liberian Students

Monrovia — The National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to youth development and national transformation by awarding full university scholarships to 20 outstanding students under its 2025/2026 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Educational Program.

At a colorful signing ceremony held at NOCAL's Monrovia headquarters, executives, government officials, education stakeholders, and proud family members witnessed what NOCAL President and CEO Hon. Fabian M. Lai described as "a strategic investment in Liberia's greatest resource--its people."

"Today, we are not just signing scholarship agreements; we are signing the blueprint for Liberia's future," Lai said. "Our true wealth lies not beneath the ground, but in the minds of our young people."

The scholarship awards target exceptional Liberian students enrolled in accredited universities across the country. This year's cohort was selected through a highly competitive process that included document screening, aptitude testing, and panel interviews. A total of 191 applicants from all 15 counties applied, with 20 finalists earning scholarships covering tuition, fees, and stipends.

Notably, 33 percent of this year's recipients are female students, many of whom are pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)--an outcome NOCAL described as a deliberate step toward promoting gender equity in education and the energy sector.

NOCAL President and CEO Hon. Fabian M. Lai

Tied to National Development Agenda

Lai emphasized that the program aligns with President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda, particularly the education pillar and local content development goals. He said the initiative reflects NOCAL's vision to prepare Liberians to take charge of the country's growing energy industry, both as professionals and policymakers.

"We cannot speak of sustainable energy without building human capacity," he said. "These scholarships are not just about access to school--they are about access to opportunity."

Bridging Education and Industry

As part of the next phase, NOCAL announced plans to launch an alumni mentorship program and develop internship placements within the energy and extractive sectors to ensure that scholars gain hands-on experience and professional exposure.

"You are now ambassadors of NOCAL's vision," Lai told the awardees. "You carry the hopes of your families, your counties, and your country. We expect nothing less than excellence."

National, Institutional Support

The event brought together partners from the Ministry of Education, the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), and civil society organizations, who hailed the program as a model for public-private collaboration in education. Speakers at the event echoed calls for increased investment in young people, arguing that Liberia's future depends on empowering its next generation of leaders.

"The returns on educating our youth will outlast any oil discovery," Lai concluded. "Together, we are building a brighter Liberia."