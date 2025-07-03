Liberia: Nucfdc Hails Govt for Payment of Benefits

The National Union of Community Forest Development Committees (NUCFDC) has welcomed what it describes as "a long-awaited relief" in the disbursement of community benefits from logging operations, citing the successful implementation of a transitional payment system that bypasses previous bottlenecks.

Speaking during a weekly Forestry Hour radio show on OKAY FM, Lead Facilitator of the Union, Andrew Y. Y. Zelemen expressed satisfaction over the recent flow of payments to forest communities, a development he said was the result of sustained advocacy and strong collaboration between government ministries, civil society organizations, international partners, and the media.

"We are getting relief from what we have been advocating for - or at least some of the things," Zeleman stated. "For years, communities faced major setbacks in accessing their rightful 30% share from land rental fees, especially in Forest Management Contract (FMC) areas, due to payments being routed through the Government's Consolidated Account. That process caused significant delays."

In 2023, a transitory account resolution was signed between six land-related government ministries and the United Bank for Africa (UBA), creating a direct payment system. According to Zelemen, the new system ensures that payment of logging revenues go through the transitory account and are then transferred directly to the National Benefit Sharing Trust Board (NBSTB) and ultimately to local communities.

"This change is something to celebrate," Zelemen said. "We've seen three different payments successfully passed through the transitory account. Communities like those in Grand Gedeh and River Gee Counties, where Euro logging is actively operating, have already begun receiving their share. Just last week, the excitement was overwhelming."

He disclosed that in River Gee County, the FMC-F area alone is nearing USD $200,000 in payment it received. The payment, Zeleman said, is now earmarked for local development initiatives.

Alongside the flow of new payments, Zelemen also praised the government for addressing long standing arrears. Historically, an estimated $10 million was owed to communities from logging revenue collected between 2009 and 2023. Under the current administration, significant strides have been made to reduce this debt.

"In 2024, the government allotted $746,292 and paid out over $685,000, covering 92% of the pledged amount," Zeleman noted. "As of the second quarter of 2025, we've already received $120,000 against this year's national budget."

He added that the government still owes about $5 million of the historical arrears, but expressed optimism that, at the current pace, the balance could be cleared within a few years.

Zelemen acknowledged the efforts of past administrations, noting that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's government had disbursed $2.6 million, but emphasized that the new regime's consistency and commitment to transparency and payment has inspired hope in affected communities.

The NUCFDC is currently in Buchanan for a board meeting focused on strategies for utilizing over $1 million currently sitting in the NBSTB account. These funds are to be directed toward sustainable community projects, with capacity-building initiatives underway to ensure the Community Forest Development Committees (CFDCs) can manage and implement the programs effectively.

"We are happy," Zeleman declared. "And we encourage the government to continue on this path. We will keep working with our partners to make sure these funds bring positive impacts to the lives of the people we represent."

The NUCFDC has long been a key advocate for transparency, accountability, and equitable sharing of forest-derived revenues. The recent developments mark what the Union hopes is a turning point in the long struggle for forest-dependent communities to access their legal entitlement.