Liberia: Ombudsman Office Struggles to Enforce Code of Conduct

The head of the Office of the Ombudsman, Cllr. Findley Karnga, has admitted that the implementation of Liberia's Code of Conduct law remains largely ineffective due to longstanding logistical and institutional challenges.

Speaking recently, Cllr. Karnga revealed that since the law's passage in 2014, the Office of the Ombudsman lacked the basic tools necessary to function--including office space and staff--until August 2024, when the government finally provided an office.

"It was sometime last year that President Boakai commissioned three persons to lead the Ombudsman," Karnga said, referencing the reactivation of the long-dormant office.

Ideally, the office should have around 135 staff members to carry out its mandate. However, due to budgetary constraints, it currently operates with only about 20 staffers.

"We are just at the startup phase. We started from nothing but a book. Now we have office space and a website for the agency," he added.

Despite its limitations, the Ombudsman is currently investigating more than 50 cases. While Karnga did not disclose specific details, he said the complaints include issues such as administrative incompetence, nepotism, political participation, and sexual harassment.

"Once the investigations are finalized and reports are released, we will be able to discuss the details. But for now, doing so would violate our policy," he said.

The jurisdiction of the Ombudsman spans the three branches of government--Executive, Legislative, and Judicial--as well as all public institutions and private entities doing business with the government, such as contractors and public hospital staff.

Karnga emphasized that the Code of Conduct is often misunderstood as being limited to political participation, particularly Section 5, which requires public officials seeking elected office to resign from their posts. However, he pointed out that Section 4 outlines broader civic responsibilities for all public officials and citizens.

"The Code of Conduct requires that public servants obey all laws and regulations of Liberia at all times and act in the public interest," he said.

He also highlighted Section 10, which mandates asset declaration and is now overseen by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and Sections 8 and 9, which address the proper use of government property.

"All public servants are obligated to use government property solely in the public interest. No one should use government vehicles for private errands or take them to nightclubs," he stressed.

Regarding private companies like ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), Karngar noted that the Ombudsman can intervene on issues such as employment practices, adherence to the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), personnel structures, and union activities--especially where public interest is compromised.

"You can use government vehicles to transport people in the public interest, but if you charge them for the service, that becomes a violation," he clarified.

As part of its outreach and education efforts, the Ombudsman's office will participate in an anti-corruption workshop targeting local government officials from Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties. The event will include a presentation on the Code of Conduct, followed by a formal signing of a Code of Conduct compliance form by all participating local officials.

Looking ahead, Karngar said the office hopes to expand its presence across the country. "We are planning to deploy staff to all 15 political subdivisions of Liberia--if resources allow," he concluded.