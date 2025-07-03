Nigeria: Peter Obi Explains Why He's Part of Opposition Coalition Against Tinubu

3 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Monday Ateboh

Peter Obi says a new Nigeria is possible, and that the opposition coalition can bring about the necessary change.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has explained why he joined the opposition coalition against President Bola Tinubu's administration.

In a statement he posted on X Thursday morning, Peter Obi expressed his excitement at the coalition's formal adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 general elections.

The ADC had on Tuesday appointed former Senate David Mark as its national chairperson and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola as national secretary.

Speaking about his group's adoption of the ADC platform, Peter Obi said that the coalition is committed to working together to provide a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that prioritises the welfare of Nigerians.

The former governor his decision to join the coalition was not made lightly, but rather after deep reflection on Nigeria's current state and the need for change.

He said no single group can transform Nigeria alone, and that building bridges, rather than walls, is essential to dismantling the structures that perpetuate poverty and insecurity.

Peter Obi expressed optimism that a new Nigeria is possible, and that the opposition coalition can bring about the necessary change. He urged Nigerians to join hands with the coalition to build a better future for the country.

The politician's decision to join the opposition coalition marks a significant development in Nigerian politics, as he is a prominent figure in the country's opposition landscape.

BELOW IS PETER OBI'S FULL STATEMENT ON OPPOSITION'S ADOPTION OF ADC

Yesterday, the coalition members formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 Nigeria General Elections with Distinguished Senator David Mark serving as the National Chairman and H.E. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola serving as the National Secretary.

Our commitment is to sacrifice and work together towards the 2027 General Elections, ensuring that Nigeria gets a competent, capable, and compassionate leadership that will prioritise the nation's future by putting the welfare of Nigerians first.

This decision was not made lightly. It comes from deep reflection on where we are as a country and what must be done to move forward.

No one group can change Nigeria alone. To dismantle the structures that keep our people in poverty and insecurity, we must build bridges, not walls even when those bridges are uneasy.

A New Nigeria is Possible. -PO

