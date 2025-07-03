Nigeria: Liverpool Forward Diogo Jota Dies in Car Crash

According to multiple reports from Portuguese media, Diego Jota died in a car crash.

The football world has been thrown into mourning following the shocking death of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who lost his life in a car crash in Spain.

As reported by the BBC, Daily Mail and several other news outlet, the 28-year-old was traveling with his younger brother, André Silva, a professional footballer with Portuguese club Penafiel, when the fatal accident occurred.

According to multiple reports from Portuguese media, the crash happened on the A-52 motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla, in the province of Zamora, Spain.

Emergency services in the Castilla y León region confirmed the tragic incident in an official statement.

"The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received several calls reporting a vehicle accident at Km. 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A car was reported to have been involved in an accident and the vehicle was on fire," the statement read.

"1-1-2 notified the Zamora Traffic Police, the Zamora Provincial Council Fire Brigade, and the Sacyl Emergency Coordination Center (CCU) of this accident. From there, a Medical Emergency Unit (UME) and the Primary Care Medical Staff (MAP) from the Mombuey Health Center were sent, who confirmed the death of two people on the scene."

Jota died about 10 days after tying the knot with his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto on 22 June.

His brother André, aged 26, also died in the crash. He was building his own career in football, playing as a forward for second-division side Penafiel.

Impressive stats

This devastating loss comes on the heels of a successful season for Jota, both for club and country. In the 2024-25 season, he made 26 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

He also played five matches in the EFL Cup, adding two goals to his tally.

Jota played a key role in Liverpool's recent Premier League triumph and was instrumental in Portugal's UEFA Nations League success earlier this summer.

His blend of tireless work rate, clinical finishing, and tactical intelligence made him a fan favorite at Anfield and a vital member of the national team setup.

At the time of this report, neither Liverpool nor the Portuguese Football Federation has released an official statement, but tributes have already begun pouring in from across the football world, with fans, teammates, and clubs expressing their shock and sorrow over the sudden loss.