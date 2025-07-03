Nigeria: Police Nab Counterfeit Currency Suspect in Gombe

3 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Leshi James

According to the Police, Mr Kawu was caught with 10 counterfeit $100 notes.

The police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with criminal conspiracy and possession of counterfeit currency.

The suspect, Usman Kawu, was apprehended on 28 June by officers of the Lawanti Airport Police Division during a routine surveillance operation.

Mr Kawai is from Kuji Kwadon village in the Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

More details on the arrest

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, on Wednesday, Mr Kawu was caught with 10 counterfeit $100 notes estimated at N1.5 million.

Mr Abdullahi said the suspect had a sum of N10,000 in genuine Nigerian currency.

According to Mr Abdullahi, Mr Kawu reportedly said under interrogation that the counterfeit money was handed to him by an accomplice whose identity the authorities are currently withholding.

Police say investigations are still ongoing, and efforts are underway to track down the accomplice and determine whether a larger counterfeit network is operating in the state.

Economic security at stake

Counterfeit currency poses a serious threat to local economies, particularly in communities with limited access to financial education and awareness.

Fake US dollars circulation defrauds individuals and erodes trust in legitimate financial transactions.

The police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious transactions or persons.

