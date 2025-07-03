Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Recruits New Cohorts.

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to youth development and skills transfer by matriculating a new class of 60 young Liberians into the ArcelorMittal Liberia Training Academy (AMLTA.

At least 31 of the new apprentices were drawn from across the country, while 29 represent AML operational communities in Grand Bassa, Bong, and Nimba Counties to make up the latest cohort to begin a transformative three-year vocational training program.

The program offers hands-on technical education in Diesel Mechanics, Electricity, Boiler Making, and machining and fitting, critical trades that support Liberia's mining and industrial future.

The formal matriculation ceremony, held on Monday, June 30, marked the beginning of a new chapter for the young trainees. It also reinforced ArcelorMittal Liberia's longstanding commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) to train and empower Liberians.

Investing in the next generation of engineers, technicians, and skilled workers, Arcelormittal Liberia is not only fulfilling a corporate obligation but also helping shape a more prosperous and self-reliant future for Liberia

According to Amos T. Daywhea, Administrator of the AML Training Academy, the recruitment process was competitive and transparent, ensuring that the most promising and committed candidates were selected.

" Those who have been selected today went through a rigorous process, pre-test, lab tests, and aptitude assessments, and emerged successful. They earned their place." Amos T. Daywhea, Administrator of AMLTA, shared in an interview.

"This is a lifetime opportunity. When someone trains at ArcelorMittal, they're building a career that empowers them, their families, and contributes to Liberia."

"We especially want to encourage more young women to apply next time. When you're skilled, you can do something not just for yourself, but for your country." He added.

Since its inception, AMLTA has stood out as a model for corporate-led technical education in Liberia. The academy's facilities were recently rehabilitated through a substantial $7 million investment by ArcelorMittal Liberia. This upgrade has enabled the academy to maintain high training standards and deliver internationally recognized three-year certificates, all of which are offered 100% tuition-free to trainees.

Victor Loubser, Training Manager of the AMLTA, encouraged the young trainees to take their future career seriously, noting, "You embark on a journey to shape your future. Your future is in your hands. You are becoming an artisan, not just recognized in Liberia, but internationally."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"AML needs skilled operators and artisans to work on the concentrator plant. Success can only be achieved through hard work, sacrifice, and motivation. You are here because you want to make a difference in your own life."

The three-year program is not just about classroom learning. AMLTA blends theoretical knowledge with practical experience, often placing students directly into work environments as part of their training. This model has proven effective: nearly all graduates from previous cycles have been absorbed into the ArcelorMittal Liberia workforce or secured employment in Liberia's growing industrial and engineering sectors.

The academy remains one of the few corporate institutions in Liberia offering this level of investment in long-term vocational education. Through AMLTA, ArcelorMittal is actively addressing the country's youth unemployment challenge by providing relevant, job-ready skills.

The arrival of this new batch of apprentices coincides with ArcelorMittal Liberia's ongoing investments in the country, as part of its $1.8 billion Phase II expansion project. The company's growing need for skilled Liberian technicians makes the role of AMLTA even more critical in supporting sustainable national development.