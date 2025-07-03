The terrorists were killed and apprehended across theatres of operation from April to June

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says the troops of the armed forces killed scores of notorious terrorists and apprehended 1.191 others across theatres of operation from April to June.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on the operations of the military during the second quarters, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Kangye said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Fasan Yamma, Operation Safe Haven, Operation UDO KA and Operation Delta Safe amongst others performed exceptionally well during the period under review.

According to him, among the terrorists eliminated were dreaded Amir Abu Fatimah, kinging Auta, Abdul Jamilu, Salisu, Mallam Jidda, Maiwada, Mai Dada and Nwachi Eze otherwise known as Onowu.

"Just two days ago, bandit kingpin Yellow Danbokkolo succumb to injuries sustained during an encounter with troops the previous week where many of his lieutenants were also eliminated.

"Additionally, some notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on the troops' watch list were arrested and taking into custody for interrogation.

"They include Buhari Umar, Hassam Mohammed, Saleh Sani, Adamu Dan Mai, Idi Yusuf, Hassan Bello, Muhammed Isah, Shimu Adamu, Ismaila Hassan, Michael and Shittu Muazu.

"Our troops killed several terrorists' kingpins and their foot soldiers, arrested over 1,191 of them and rescued 543 kidnapped victims," he said.

Mr Kangye said the military had sustained operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements who pose serious threat to national security and socio-economic activities.

He said that the quarter also witness mass surrender of Boko Haram and ISWAP/JAS terrorists due to troops overwhelming firepower.

He added that about 682 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops during the quarter

Mr Kangye said the troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over N3.5 billion.

According to him, the breakdown indicates: 2.38 litres of stolen crude oil, 605,393 litres of illegally refined AGO, 41,465 litres of DPK and 26,905 litres of PMS were recovered.

"I want to reaffirm our deep appreciation to our Field Commanders and their men for their resolve and determination across all theatres in ensuring that all forms of threats facing the country are conclusively brought to an end.

"We want to assure Nigerian that the military and all security agencies observed our Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations (ISO), Laws of Armed Conflict and Rules of Engagements (ROE).

"We also appreciate the efforts of the press in keeping faith with us in this drive and informing Nigerians about the laudable efforts of our troops in the field," he added.

(NAN)