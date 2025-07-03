Nigeria: Anambra Killings - Ebonyi Youths Talk Tough, Release Victim's Names

...weep over the gruesome killings

The Umbrella Youths Organisation in Abakaliki clan of Ebonyi State, known as Unwuekumenyi United Youths Forum Worldwide, has released the names of the victims of the Ebonyi natives murdered in Igboji in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

The National President of the youths association, Prince Uche Ali Ega flanked by other members of the association while briefing newsmen, wept over the horrific killings of their kins, saying that 11 people were shot dead while 7 persons are in the hospital with bullet wounds.

They gave the names of the victims to include; Ikechukwu Nwafor (Ikwo LGA), Uchenna Alegu (Ikwo LGA), Sunday Ugada (Ikwo LGA), Sunday Ofim N (Ikwo LGA), Nwonicha (Ikwo LGA), Peacemaker (Ezza), Clement (Izzi LGA), Chidera1 (Izzi LGA, Chidera2 (Izzi LGA), Sunday Nwede (Izzi LGA) and Monday Electrician (Izzi LGA).

According to the group, the survivors with various degrees of gunshot injuries include: Augustine Odom (Ebonyi LGA), Chairman, Nwafor Chibueze (Ikwo LGA), Ikechukwu Nwakpu (Ikwo LGA), Sunday Ede (Ohaukwu LGA), Felix Nwerige (Ikwo LGA) and Anthony Egbo (Ikwo LGA).

Ali Ega described as most worrisome the unabated negative profiling of people of Ebonyi and other actions targeted at the collective identity of Ndu Abakaliki in Anambra State which he said has assumed more dangerous dimension.

"It is with uttermost shock and disbelief that we received the devastating news of an unprovoked and senseless killing of our brothers at Ogboji Community in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

"Our brothers were above 40 in attendance to the said monthly regular meeting that unfortunately turned bloody but Eleven of them died on the spot while seven sustained life threatening gunshot injuries.

"We will recall that on the 19th of June, 2025, one Chinedu Ohaji from Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu LGA resident and doing business in Oko, Anambra state was dastardly shot dead by gunmen while buying roadside roasted corn that evening.

"The Udogachi State Vigilante shot and killed one Master Fabian Ugo from Ekumenyi in Abakaliki LGA of Ebonyi State this early June, 2025 where he was defecating somewhere in Onitsha, Anambra State and many more cases of extra-judicial Killings of our people. we wonder why Anambra State has suddenly become unlivable to Ebonyi people.

"The trauma is already incessant just as the list of the mindless killings are endless and we will not continue with these unending narratives of unknown gunmen mentality when protection of lives and property should be prioritized by the Government of Anambra State.

"Ndigbo are known for their inherent and unquenchable industry, embedded in our labour mobility. Therefore, skilled or unskilled labour, be it artisans, traders, technicians, service providers, et al, we are Ndigbo and deserve protection moreso, in ala Igbo.

"While appreciating His Excellency Rt. Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, our dearest Governor of Ebonyi State, for his proactive approach to these ugly incidents, especially his bold communication to his brother Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Charles Soludo and the relevant law enforcement agencies, we charge them and particularly the IGP to swiftly unmask the perpetrators of these inhuman and barbaric crimes and bring the culprits to justice. That will assuage already provoked tempers and deescalate the situation.

"We genuinely note the concerns of - The Concerned Anambra Citizens resident in Ebonyi State. The press conference is good but we urge you to as a matter of urgency do more by both conveying the import of this press conference to the authorities of your home towns and more importantly initiate a needed engagement with us to avoid the story that touches the heart.

"We acknowledge with commendation the audacity of the six House of Representatives members from Ebonyi State for the Motion moved on the floor of the green chamber of the NASS concerning this matter as a matter of urgent public importance.

"We demand that all forms of discrimination, humiliation, attacks, and killings of our people must cease forthwith. Ndi Anambra should reciprocate the brotherly and conducive environment provided to all by the government and people of Ebonyi State to our people resident in Anambra. The spirit of 'onye aghana nwanne ya' and the fundamental rights of movement should not be trampled upon under any guise.

"It is our expectation that practical steps and convincing actions of both the Government and people of Anambra State, including the security agencies towards the arrest and diligent prosecution of the monstrous gang(s) behind these unfortunate and avoidable killings of our people living and lawfully doing businesses in Anambra State be swiftly activated" Ali Ega stated.