Gambia: What Should Be the Aftermath of Bora Colley's Death Thr0ugh Lapses?

Foroyaa strongly recommends, the ministry of the interior and the prison department to invite the Gambia Redcross Society, along with the prison visiting committees for all the prisons to pay a special visit to all detainees or prisoners, held for reasons associated with their duties prior to the change of government in 2016.

The slogan 'Never Again' should apply if people who are detained or convicted are subjected to conditions that are detrimental to their health and well-being. The human rights commission should review the findings of the Coroner's Inquest to aid the family of Bora Collay to get justice after his death. Foroyaa will be publishing the findings for public notice. Foroyaa strongly recommends for the Red Cross Society to appeal to the authorities to visit the category of prisoners mentioned above.