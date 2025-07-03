Gambia: What Should Be the Aftermath of Bora Colley's Death Thr0ugh Lapses?

3 July 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Foroyaa strongly recommends, the ministry of the interior and the prison department to invite the Gambia Redcross Society, along with the prison visiting committees for all the prisons to pay a special visit to all detainees or prisoners, held for reasons associated with their duties prior to the change of government in 2016.

The slogan 'Never Again' should apply if people who are detained or convicted are subjected to conditions that are detrimental to their health and well-being. The human rights commission should review the findings of the Coroner's Inquest to aid the family of Bora Collay to get justice after his death. Foroyaa will be publishing the findings for public notice. Foroyaa strongly recommends for the Red Cross Society to appeal to the authorities to visit the category of prisoners mentioned above.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.