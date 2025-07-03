Africa: It's Not the End of the Road - Christiana's Story of Courage and Care in Sierra Leone's Fight Against Cervical Cancer

Freetown, Sierra Leone — Christiana Kamara, 43, is one of four women who recently underwent life-saving surgery for early-stage invasive cervical cancer in Sierra Leone. A mother of four, her story reflects the personal and health system challenges many women in the country face, but also, the increasing availability of effective care close to home.

"It started with some sharp pain, especially during sex," Christiana says. "Then I noticed weight loss and a reduction in my body size. That's when I became really concerned."

After several rounds of tests that offered no conclusive answers and pointed to a possible infection, she began treatment, but the pain persisted. "You know, sex is supposed to be pleasurable," she says. "But how can you enjoy it when you're in pain? That's when I knew it was serious."

Her concern led her and her husband to seek further help at Cottage Hospital, where she was eventually referred to Dr. Michael Ezeanochie, a gynae-oncologist. More detailed examinations and diagnostic tests confirmed the presence of abnormal cells on the cervix. "When he asked me if I had done surgery, I had mixed feelings," she admits. "I'm not young, but I'm not old either. I have four boys, I always hoped for a girl.

With support from her husband, who encouraged her to prioritise her health, Christiana chose to go ahead with surgery. Her procedure was part of a second round of cervical cancer surgeries in Sierra Leone this year, made possible through a South-South collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Zambia and coordinated by the Ministry of Health with support from the World Health Organization. The visiting gynecologic oncologist, Dr. Samson Chisele, worked alongside local doctors, providing mentorship and hands-on training throughout the surgical process.

"This is what South-South collaboration is about," said Dr. Chisele. "We are not just treating patients; we're building long-term surgical capacity. With continued investment in training and systems, the country will soon be able to carry out these procedures independently."

Dr. Michael, the gynecologist at Cottage Hospital who oversaw Christiana's diagnosis and care, emphasized the importance of early detection: "Too many women present late, when treatment options are limited. Christiana's case is a reminder that with the right systems in place, screening, referral, diagnostics, we can intervene early and save lives."

WHO continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health to strengthen institutional readiness for cervical cancer care as part of the global 90-70-90 targets.

Dr. George Ameh, WHO Country Representative in Sierra Leone, said: "What we are seeing here is a demonstration of practical progress. Four women received the care they needed, and local doctors received intensive mentorship. This is what sustainable capacity-building looks like, patient-centred, locally driven, and supported through collaboration."

Christiana is recovering well and remains under follow-up care. She is grateful not just for the surgery, but for the way she was treated.

"The medical staff were supportive and professional. The counseling helped a lot. This kind of situation can really affect you emotionally, and they made sure we were never alone."

Now she wants other women to come forward early.

"Many women are afraid. Some feel ashamed to speak up. Others don't even know these surgeries can be done here. But now we can get treated in Sierra Leone without traveling abroad, which is a big relief for many families who can't afford to go to Ghana or elsewhere."

She urges more public education, particularly in communities. "Awareness shouldn't only be on the radio. It needs to reach women where they are, in markets, churches, mosques. When we speak out, more women will come forward for screening."

With growing awareness, skilled professionals, and continued support from partners, Sierra Leone is steadily building the foundation for a national cervical cancer response, one woman, one surgery, and one trained doctor at a time.