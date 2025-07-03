Liberia: Article - Impunity Is Never an Option for Reconciliation

opinion

Forty-five years have passed since the 1980 Liberia coup d'état, a pivotal moment in the country's turbulent history. This era was marked by a series of violent upheavals, including Thomas Quiwonkpa's attempted coup in November 1985, which further destabilized the nation. The aftermath of these events culminated in two devastating civil wars: the First Liberian Civil War that lasted from December 24, 1989, to August 2, 1997, and the Second Liberian Civil War that followed.

These conflicts resulted in overwhelming human suffering and loss, leaving an estimated 250,000 Liberian citizens dead. The brutal realities of these years--including massacres, human rights violations, and widespread displacement--continue to resonate deeply within Liberia. The scars of this painful history affect not just the individuals who lived through it, but also future generations. As a result, the need for accountability and justice remains crucial for true reconciliation. Impunity for past crimes cannot be overlooked; without addressing these issues, the road to healing and stability for Liberia and its people will remain fraught with challenges.

Rwanda and Sierra Leone: Accountability in Post-Conflict

Following the horrific genocide against the Tutsi in 1994, the Rwandan government was left with the monumental task of addressing the actions of over 120,000 individuals who were detained and accused of participating in these brutal killings. The sheer number of alleged perpetrators, combined with the ongoing social tensions and a fragile peace settlement, presented a formidable challenge.

Many could have viewed this situation as a reason to delay investigations and prosecutions. However, through a determined and multifaceted approach, the Rwandan government, in collaboration with the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR), domestic courts, and modified versions of traditional indigenous justice mechanisms known as "gacaca," effectively held many of those responsible for the genocide accountable.

The gacaca court system, rooted in Rwandan culture, was particularly important in this effort. It allowed local communities to participate in the pursuit of justice, enabling them to confront their past and facilitate healing. As these courts functioned, they not only addressed individual cases but also contributed to a broader societal reconciliation process. This combination of international and local judicial efforts ensured that a significant portion of those involved in the genocide faced consequences for their actions, fostering a sense of accountability and closure in a nation striving to rebuild.

In Sierra Leone , the country faced its own set of challenges following a devastating nine-year civil war that lasted from 1991 to 2002, which left thousands dead and countless others displaced. The judicial system in Sierra Leone struggled under the burden of a fractured infrastructure and pervasive issues of corruption and inefficiency. While the responsibility for addressing these challenges lay primarily with the government, there were notable efforts to combat the culture of impunity that had developed during the conflict.

Key to these efforts was the establishment of the Special Court for Sierra Leone, which was created through a partnership between the United Nations and the Sierra Leonean government. This court was specifically designed to prosecute those who bore the "greatest responsibility" for serious violations of international law during the civil war, including war crimes and crimes against humanity. The court's work culminated in several landmark convictions, most notably that of former Liberian President Charles Taylor, who was found guilty of aiding and abetting war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sierra Leone.

Beyond the Special Court, Sierra Leone took an important step towards national healing through the establishment of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). This commission aimed to create an impartial historical record of the conflict, address issues of impunity, and promote healing within communities. By providing a platform for victims and perpetrators to share their experiences, the TRC played a critical role in facilitating dialogue and understanding, which are essential components of any reconciliation process.

Liberia: Lack of Accountability

In Liberia, the situation has been markedly different. Despite widespread and credible reports detailing gross violations of human rights and war crimes during the long-standing conflict, which included horrific incidents of mass killings, torture, and sexual violence, the nation has not seen a single war crimes trial conducted within its judicial framework. Successive administrations have struggled to dismantle the culture of impunity that persists, failing to hold accountable those individuals deemed responsible for the most serious violations of international law.

The recommendations put forth by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in Liberia, which included calls for criminal prosecutions and improved mechanisms for accountability, have largely been ignored. Alarmingly, some individuals identified in the TRC report for alleged violations continue to occupy influential government positions, thus perpetuating a legacy of impunity and casting doubt on the prospects for justice.

Furthermore, the challenges faced by the Liberian judicial system are profound. Its lack of independence from political influence, coupled with inadequate resources and limited capacity, severely hampers its effectiveness in investigating and prosecuting complex cases of human rights violations. Consequently, the absence of significant judicial actions not only undermines the rule of law but also deepens the mistrust of the populace in the government and its institutions, making the struggle for justice and accountability an ongoing and pressing concern.

In his inaugural address to the United Nations General Assembly, President Joseph Boakai called for the establishment of war and economic crimes courts in Liberia to ensure lasting peace and accountability for civil war atrocities that resulted in approximately 250,000 deaths.

While progress has been made, including a 2024 executive order to set up an office for the war crimes court, significant challenges remain. A June 2024 U.S. House Hearing revealed obstacles such as lack of funding, resistance from elites, and political inertia hindering the establishment of the War Crimes and Economic Crimes Court (WECC).

Furthermore, international actors have been linked to efforts undermining this initiative.

Critics have accused President Boakai of undermining his efforts to establish the War and Economic Crimes Court by appointing Lewis Brown as Ambassador-Designate to the UN. This decision contradicts his Executive Order creating the Court. Brown, a former member of the NPFL, a rebel group involved in the first Liberian civil war, has ties to numerous documented war crimes and human rights violations.

President Boakai took a significant step in addressing the historical narratives of Liberia by establishing a National Committee dedicated to overseeing the proper reburial of former Presidents William R. Tolbert, Jr. and Samuel Kanyon Doe. On Friday, June 27, 2025, during a deeply poignant ceremony, President Boakai articulated the importance of these reburials, particularly highlighting the ceremonies for former President Doe and former First Lady Nancy Bohn Doe. He described the events as solemn acts of national reconciliation and reflection, urging all Liberians to confront the complexities of their history and unite as a nation.

In his speech at the State Funeral Service held at Zwedru City Hall, Boakai drew upon his personal experiences working alongside Doe, recalling his tenure as Managing Director of the Liberia Produce and Marketing Corporation and later as Minister of Agriculture. He expressed a nuanced view of Doe, stating, "He (Doe) was sometimes misunderstood, but he was always committed to improving the lives of the Liberian people." Boakai's reflections aimed to humanize Doe, portraying him as a leader with intentions that may not have always aligned with the actions taken during his regime.

Nevertheless, it is essential to recognize that Doe's presidency, which lasted from 1980 to 1990, is marred by serious allegations of grave human rights violations. Victims affected by Doe's rule have pointed out numerous atrocities, including extrajudicial killings, executions, massacres, and widespread human rights abuses. Reports of torture, ill-treatment, and the suppression of dissent were prevalent, and these actions contributed significantly to the atmosphere of unrest that culminated in the First Liberian Civil War. The scars left by this period are still felt within the nation, highlighting the complexities of acknowledging past leadership.

Interestingly, there is speculation among the victims regarding President Boakai's motives. They suggest that in honoring Doe, he may also be positioning himself for a bid in the upcoming 2029 presidential elections. Boakai is particularly eager to garner support from Doe's ethnic county, Grand Gedeh, a region that has historically shown strong allegiance to former President George Weah, having voted for him in four consecutive elections. This dynamic adds an intriguing layer to the national discourse, as the interplay of history, reconciliation, and political aspirations continues to shape Liberia's path forward.

In a significant act of reconciliation and as part of the broader effort for Liberia to confront and heal from its violent recent history, President Joseph Boakai organized a symbolic reburial for former President William Tolbert. This event took place 45 years after Tolbert was brutally murdered on April 12, 1990, during a violent coup led by Samuel Doe. At the time of his death, Tolbert's body was reported to have been discarded in a mass grave, a grim reflection of the turmoil that engulfed the nation.

In the chaotic aftermath of Tolbert's assassination, a hastily convened kangaroo court found 13 of his cabinet members guilty. These individuals were stripped of their positions, tied to stakes, and executed by a firing squad on a beach adjacent to an army barracks in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia. This execution occurred just ten days after Tolbert's death and represented a stark manifestation of the brutality of the coup and the subsequent political unrest.To this day, none of the bodies of the 14 individuals executed--Tolbert and his cabinet members--has been recovered. Despite this tragic fate, each man was posthumously honored with a state funeral, an event reflecting the complex legacy of governance and loyalty in Liberia.

A genuine step towards reconciliation and fostering a more peaceful future for the nation is reparations for victims. Reparation should be recognized as a fundamental right for victims, and it should encompass a wide array of measures. The Boakai administration must prioritize the establishment of comprehensive and well-structured reparation programs for victims of past atrocities. These programs should be designed with a holistic approach that recognizes the multifaceted needs of victims, extending not only to individual survivors but also to their immediate families and dependents. While symbolic efforts, such as public memorials and tributes to victims, are important, they must be complemented by tangible forms of compensation, restitution of property, and rehabilitation services.

The profound experiences of Rwanda and Sierra Leone serve as valuable case studies for Liberia and other African country, emphasizing that genuine national healing and reconciliation cannot be achieved through superficial means alone. Rather than relying solely on symbolic burials, the enactment of laws, or the creation of institutional mechanisms, lasting change requires a dedicated and compassionate approach. This approach must address the harm suffered by victims and their families, while also meeting the broader needs of the communities affected by violence. The path to recovery involves acknowledging the past, addressing grievances by prosecuting those who bore the "greatest responsibility" for serious violations of international law in Liberia as well as fostering an inclusive dialogue that paves the way for a peaceful and unified future. I rest my pen.