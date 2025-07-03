Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Gombe Court Bailiff Over Alleged N9.8 Million Auction Fraud

EFCC accused the court of official of fraud in his handling of a property entrusted in his care.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Usman Zakari, the Chief Bailiff of the Gombe State High Court, over the alleged fraudulent conversion of N9.82 million from proceeds of a court-ordered auction.

In a statement on Thursday, EFCC's spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said Mr Zakari was arraigned on Wednesday, before trial judge M.A. Kereng of the Gombe State High Court.

The statement said Mr Zakari was charged with one count of dishonest conversion.

The statement explained that Mr Zakari was entrusted with the auction of a property following judgement enforcement in the suit marked GM/329M/2023. The property was auctioned for N14 million.

However, the charge alleged that, Mr Zakari only paid N4.18 million to the judgement creditor, Ahmed Umaru, in October 2023and converted the remaining N9.82 million--meant for the judgement debtor--to his personal use.

The prosecution said the alleged offence is contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law of Northern Nigeria, and punishable under and Section 309 of the same law.

Mr Zakari pleaded not guilty to the charge at his arraignment on Wednesday.

Following the defendant's plea of not-guilty, prosecution counsel M.O. Tijani requested that the court remand the defendant in the Gombe Correctional Centre and set a date for trial.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Mr Zakari's counsel, Yusuf Aliyu, applied for bail.

Mr Kereng granted the defendant bail on self-recognisance, citing his position as a court official.

The judge subsequently adjourned the matter until 30 July, for the commencement of trial.

Sync with the past

The case mirrors similar actions the EFCC has taken against other court officials accused of sharp practices in judgement enforcement.

In 2024, the commission arraigned Abubakar Dandare, former registrar of the Zamfara State Upper Sharia Court 1 in Gusau, over the alleged diversion of N3.84 million belonging to the family of late businessman Ladan Mada.

Mr Dandare was accused of forging the signature of Mr Mada's next of kin, Aminu Mada, in the court's cash deposit register to misappropriate the retention fee paid by the Zamfara State Ministry of Finance.

The charges, filed under suit number ZMJ/GS/13C/2024, include criminal breach of trust and forgery in violation of sections 311 and 312 of the Penal Code CAP 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963.

He was arraigned before a judge, Bello Shinkafi of the Zamfara State High Court sitting in Gusau.