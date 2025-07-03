Gambia: Servette FC Sign Vivid Scorpions Midfielder Ablie Jallow

Swiss Super League side Servette FC has brilliant Scorpions midfielder Ablie Jallow.

Jallow signed a three year contract with the Swiss Super League side.

Servette FC are currently participating in the 2025\2026 UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Jallow and his Servette FC side are expected to clash with Czech side Viktoria Plzen in their UEFA Champions League qualifier match.

He joined Servette FC in the Swiss Super League after leaving Metz FC at the end of the 2024\2025 French League One campaign.

