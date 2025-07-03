Gambia: Servette FC Sign Vivid Scorpions Midfielder Ablie Jallow

3 July 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Swiss Super League side Servette FC has brilliant Scorpions midfielder Ablie Jallow.

Jallow signed a three year contract with the Swiss Super League side.

Servette FC are currently participating in the 2025\2026 UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Jallow and his Servette FC side are expected to clash with Czech side Viktoria Plzen in their UEFA Champions League qualifier match.

He joined Servette FC in the Swiss Super League after leaving Metz FC at the end of the 2024\2025 French League One campaign.

Police square off Ali Sowe FC in Banjul 3rd Division League final Saturday

Consultants hold meetings in Banjul, KM ahead of professionalization of Gambian League

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.