Gambia: Consultants Hold Meetings in Banjul, KM Ahead of Professionalization of Gambian League

3 July 2025
The Point (Banjul)

Consultations yesterday held meetings with football stakeholders in Banjul, Kanifing Municipality and Kerr Real de Banjul FC prior to the professionalization of Gambian League.

The consultant was at Kerr Real in Mile 7 to meet with the 15 times Gambian champions, Real de Banjul Football Club, who were just crowned league winners for a third straight season.

The parties discussed matters around the subject matter.

From there, the delegation proceeded to the McCarthy Square in Banjul where a similar meeting was held with the Banjul Regional Football Association and other football stakeholders.

It could be recalled that the consultants held meetings with football stakeholders in Kerewan in the North Bank Region and Jarra-Soma in the Lover Region last week.

