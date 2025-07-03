Nigeria: MTN, Womenovate, Others Champion Inclusion of Nigerian Girls in Stem

In a spirited push to close the gender gap in science and technology, key stakeholders have renewed calls for greater support and inclusion of Nigerian girls and women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

The fourth Women in Tech and Engineering Summit, held in Abuja and hosted by Womenovate in partnership with the MTN Foundation, brought together female STEM professionals, students, innovators, and advocates to spotlight both the challenges and opportunities in advancing gender equity in STEM fields.

Speaking at the event, Odunayo Sanya, executive director of MTN Foundation, said the foundation's involvement aligns with its commitment to inclusivity and human capital development.

"At MTN, we believe everyone deserves the benefits of a modern, connected life, and no one should be left behind--especially women," she said.

Sanya explained that the foundation is equipping girls with the digital and scientific tools needed to thrive through initiatives like Womenovate and MTN's STEM-focused scholarship programs.

"We've revitalised science laboratories in girls' secondary schools across Nigeria, and the results are encouraging--more girls are now taking up STEM subjects. We're also seeing a steady rise in female recipients of our STEM scholarships," she added.

Founder of Womenovate, Motunrayo Opayinka, emphasised the summit's role as a platform for mentorship and advocacy.

"This event is designed to inspire our younger generation of girls to see the possibilities in STEM. We are here to demystify cultural biases and show that technology and engineering are not male-only fields," she said.

She noted that involving MTN Foundation scholars and secondary school students in the summit ensures early exposure to role models, reinforcing the belief that girls can excel in STEM professions.

Also speaking, CEO of Vector Aeronautics Ltd, Prof Paul Olugbeji Jemitola, lamented the global underrepresentation of women in science and tech sectors.

"Only about 30% of start-ups globally have women on their boards. This summit is a much-needed platform to bridge that gap," he urged young girls to leverage online resources and seize opportunities like the MTN Foundation scholarships.

Busola Perez-Folayan, head of the NASENI Innovation Hub, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting cultural stereotypes as persistent barriers.

She explained that the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched several initiatives--including DELTA (Developing Engineering Leadership Through Her) and Future Makers--to mentor, fund, and support girls interested in engineering and tech careers.

"The first step is a mindset shift. Once girls believe they can, the resources--whether through scholarships or mentorship--will follow," she said.

Participants left the summit with renewed optimism and a unified call for stronger collaboration in building an inclusive and innovative future for Nigerian women and girls in STEM.