Liberia: LNBA Endorses Justice Gbeisay's Nomination As Chief Justice of Liberia

- The Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) has welcomed with high praise the nomination of His Honor Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay as the next Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia. The endorsement comes days after President Joseph Nyumah Boakai formally submitted Gbeisay's name to the Liberian Senate for confirmation.

In a statement issued by its Secretary General, Cllr. Elisha T.J. Forkeyoh, Sr., the LNBA described the President's nomination as "appropriate, expedient, and legally prudent," and commended it as a "significant and positive step" toward fortifying the country's judicial system.

Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah, National President of the LNBA, expressed confidence in Justice Gbeisay's capacity to lead the nation's highest court, citing his long and distinguished legal career. According to the Bar, Gbeisay's rise through the judiciary -- from practicing lawyer to Relieving Judge, and more recently as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court -- speaks volumes about his dedication to the rule of law and judicial integrity.

"The appointment reflects not only a commitment to legal excellence, but also to institutional continuity and integrity," the Bar said in its statement.

Justice Gbeisay is expected to succeed outgoing Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, who has reached the constitutional retirement age of 70. The Bar stressed the urgency of a seamless transition and called on the Liberian Senate to confirm Gbeisay without delay to ensure the continued, uninterrupted functioning of the Supreme Court.

The LNBA also thanked President Boakai for what it called a "wise and discerning" decision, adding that the nomination affirms the President's intent to uphold judicial independence and merit-based appointments within the justice system.

"As Justice Gbeisay prepares to assume the leadership of the Liberian judiciary," the statement continued, "the LNBA conveys its best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure. We remain confident that under his stewardship, the judiciary will continue to uphold justice, constitutionalism, and the rights of all Liberians."

Justice Gbeisay's nomination now awaits legislative confirmation. If confirmed, he will become the next head of the Judicial Branch, tasked with leading constitutional interpretation and serving as the nation's moral compass on matters of justice.