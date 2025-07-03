Liberia: Grand Kru Diaspora Donates Armchairs to Rural Schools in Picnicess District

2 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By James Myking Suah

- A U.S.-based Grand Kru diaspora group has donated more than 45 armchairs to two public schools in Klipo-Gbetao District, aiming to end floor seating and improve classroom conditions for rural students.

The donation, made by the Grand Kru County Development Association (GCDA) in the Americas, benefited Jlatekpoh and Togbaklee Community Schools in Picnicess, where students have long struggled with inadequate seating.

According to GCDA representative Kumeh Sedee, who presented the chairs on behalf of the association, the contribution is part of a broader push to improve educational infrastructure and learning conditions in the county.

"These chairs are meant to give students a more comfortable and dignified classroom experience," Sedee said during the handover ceremony at Togbaklee Elementary School. "We want to see these children learning in proper conditions--not sitting on cold floors or carrying chairs from home."

Sedee clarified that the initiative is non-political and supported entirely by Grand Kru citizens living in the United States who are committed to improving conditions back home. He noted that the armchair donation is part of the association's ongoing "One Child, One Chair" initiative launched in 2017 in support of the national government's education goals.

Previous beneficiaries of the campaign include Barclayville Central High, Sasstown High, and P.G. Wolloh High School, where a total of 50 chairs were distributed. Sedee said the latest project cost more than $1,100 and is part of a growing list of interventions targeting rural communities.

He also revealed that the GCDA plans to construct modern latrine facilities to improve sanitation in underserved areas across Grand Kru.

Receiving the donation, the principal of Jlatekpoh Elementary School expressed gratitude to the diaspora community for what he described as a "timely and transformative intervention."

At Togbaklee Elementary, Principal Moses Kun Doe echoed those sentiments and assured that the chairs would be used effectively.

"This donation directly addresses our lack of seating and helps us move closer to a better learning environment," Doe said. "Our current building was constructed by the community, but it's in poor condition. Residents have already started work on a new structure."

Doe appealed to the Ministry of Education and the Grand Kru County School System to support the ongoing construction project, which he said is crucial to improving education in Picnicess.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.