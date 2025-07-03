Liberia: Nafaa Launches Nationwide Aquaculture Training to Boost Fish Farming in Liberia

2 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Degleh

- The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), with support from the World Bank through the Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project, has launched a nationwide aquaculture training program to strengthen fish farming across Liberia.

The initiative kicked off in Kakata, Margibi County, where 50 fish farmers, including members of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), began a six-day intensive training focused on improving productivity and sustainability in fish farming.

The program, which targets 500 farmers across four counties -- Margibi, Bong, Lofa, and Nimba -- combines classroom-based theoretical instruction with practical hands-on sessions at selected private fish farms. Similar training will be held for 200 farmers in Bong, 125 in Lofa, and 125 in Nimba.

Participants are receiving instruction in key aquaculture areas including fish biology, pond construction and maintenance, feed production, water quality monitoring, sexing of fish, record-keeping, and sustainable fish farming techniques. Each session includes three days of classroom learning and three days of field practice.

Speaking on behalf of Acting NaFAA Director General William Saygbe at the opening ceremony, Chief of Office Staff Ezekiel Allen reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming aquaculture into a sustainable, income-generating industry.

"The Boakai-Koung administration is dedicated to creating an enabling environment for year-round fish production," Allen said. "NaFAA is shifting focus toward aquaculture and inland fisheries to support rural livelihoods and nutrition."

NaFAA's Director for Aquaculture and Inland Fisheries, Zizi Kpadeh, described the training as a major milestone.

"This initiative marks a new dawn for aquaculture development in Liberia," Kpadeh said. "We urge all fish farmers to make the most of this opportunity to improve their practices and increase their productivity."

Kpadeh also commended the Margibi Cooperative for its efforts to recruit more women into the program, stressing that women's involvement is crucial to the success of the fish farming sector.

Augustine F. Moore, senior technician of the Margibi County Cooperative Society, welcomed the training and pledged continued support for aquaculture development. He called on NaFAA and its partners to extend similar opportunities to other counties.

The aquaculture training program supports the Liberian government's broader goals of enhancing food security, promoting rural economic growth, and creating employment.

