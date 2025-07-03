Liberian Govt to Spend $36k On Ghanaian Pathologists for Autopsy in Cletus Noah's Death Case

Published: July 2, 2025

MONROVIA - The controversial death of former senior government aide Cletus T. Noah is back in the public spotlight following a leaked message from a private family chatroom revealing that the Government of Liberia has secured the services of two Ghanaian pathologists to conduct an autopsy aimed at determining whether foul play led to Noah's sudden death in early May.

The Liberian Investigator has been privy to the internal message, reportedly written by a trusted family member, which informs family members of the government's preparedness to conduct an autopsy.

"The government of Liberia through the police have informed us that they have reached an agreement to bring into the country pathologists to carry out an autopsy on the body of Cletus to ascertain any foul play," the message states.

The note further discloses that two forensic experts from Ghana will travel to Liberia within ten days. According to the message, the government has budgeted US$36,000 for the procedure, of which half has already been raised.

"We have been told that the pathologists are expected to be in Liberia 10 days from today. And the autopsy will be done in the presence of Cletus' wife, family members, those who have been accused, and other important people," the message continues.

This revelation comes nearly six weeks after the family formally declined any postmortem, stating that they were not interested in any finding out whether there was any foul play in his death. "The family's decision is predicated upon the fact that the person claiming foul play in the death of the late Cletus T. Noah has not provided any evidence to substantiate his claim," stated a May 20 letter to police rejecting an autopsy. "As such, the family has decided against prolonging their agony and sorrow by quietly and peacefully laying their husband and son to rest." That letter was signed by the deceased's widow, Linda K. Sumo-Noah, sister Mary N. Weah, and cousin Augustine K. Maimie, and was acknowledged by the police on the same day.

The initial rejection stunned many, particularly in light of serious allegations by Noah's brother, Cain Tozo, who accused top former officials -- including ex-Maritime Commissioner Lenn Eugene Nagbe and former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah -- of involvement in the death. Nagbe, in turn, formally wrote the LNP on May 8, requesting an investigation into what he called "outrageous accusations" and alleged threats made against him.

The path toward justice in Noah's case has been riddled with contradictions and controversy. Noah, who served as Chief of Staff in the office of Minister Tweah under the George Weah administration, died on May 4 under unclear circumstances at a local hospital.

Despite the family's previous assertion that they were satisfied with the hospital's medical explanation, internal disagreement surfaced, especially with Tozo publicly pressing for a deeper probe.

"Findings from the autopsy will either open rooms for further investigation or will allow the government to turn the body of Cletus over for funeral and burial," the chatroom message reads.

Sources close to the police confirm that authorities had earlier contacted the funeral service provider to suspend the embalming process pending possible forensic examination.

Mr. Nagbe, who has vigorously denied all allegations, previously told The Liberian Investigator that an autopsy was the only credible way to determine what really happened. "I don't know how he died or what caused his death," he said in an earlier interview. "But if I feel defamed by Mr. Tozo, I still have legal grounds to pursue a defamation case."

Noah's brother, Cain Tozo, reportedly sent WhatsApp messages accusing Nagbe and others of murder and vowing retaliation after the burial: "Wait for the burial... I am coming for you." In response, Nagbe said the threats endangered his life and called on the Liberia National Police to launch a formal probe.

Construction of Noah's burial site is reportedly near completion. According to the leaked message, "The construction of the tomb and a mini area hosting the tomb where Cletus will be buried is almost completed and I will share pictures of it in this room soon."

Observers say the sudden pivot to support an autopsy suggests pressure from within the family and possibly from state authorities eager to avoid public outcry.