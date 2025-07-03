Liberia: CSOs Protest Amendment to Liberia's Local Government Act, Warn of Decentralization Setback

-- A coalition of civil society organizations, including women and youth groups, on Monday petitioned the Liberian government to halt a legislative effort to amend key provisions of the 2018 Local Government Act.

Operating under the banner United Citizens for Mass Action Against the Repeal of the Local Government Act, the group staged a peaceful protest through the principal streets of Gbarnga, voicing strong opposition to a bill before the House of Representatives seeking to alter Chapter 2.2 of the law.

The protest came in response to a bill introduced on June 17, 2025, by Grand Gedeh County District 1 Rep. Jeremiah Sokan, titled: An Act to Amend and Repeal Chapter 2.2 Subsections (e) & (f) of the Local Government Act. The contested provisions currently grant county councils the authority to approve county budgets and development plans.

Protesters argued that repealing those sections would erode Liberia's decentralization efforts, undermine transparency, and infringe on citizens' constitutional rights under Article 7, which guarantees public participation in governance.

"It violates citizens' constitutional rights under Article 7 to participate in governance. It weakens transparency and could increase corruption. It threatens development that reflects the real needs of rural communities," the group stated in its petition.

The coalition further warned that such amendments could jeopardize international support for Liberia's governance reform agenda and stall development efforts in rural counties.

Instead of repealing the provisions, the civil society coalition called on lawmakers to exercise their oversight authority by ensuring the proper implementation of the Local Government Act and other existing laws.

They emphasized that the act, enacted in 2018, was a major component of Liberia's post-war decentralization strategy, intended to give ordinary citizens a greater role in local governance and decision-making.

"It contradicts Liberia's promise to uphold inclusive, grassroots governance. It risks undoing years of progress in decentralization since the 2005 peace process," the group noted.

The petition was received on behalf of Bong County Superintendent Hawa Norris by County Administrative Officer Sam Elliot, who pledged to forward the concerns to President Joseph Boakai.