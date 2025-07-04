Kenya: 'Kasongo Yeye!' - Boniface Mwangi Blasts Blogger Ndiangui for Faking Abduction and Misleading the Nation

3 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Outspoken activist Boniface Mwangi has launched a scathing attack on blogger and activist Ndiangui Kinyagia, accusing him and his family of deceiving the country over his alleged abduction.

Kinyagia, who went missing from his home in Kinoo, Kiambu County on June 22, resurfaced on Thursday morning and appeared before the High Court in Milimani after claiming he had gone into hiding to avoid arrest.

Mwangi, furious over the revelation, condemned the blogger's conduct as "criminal," accusing him of manipulating public sympathy and wasting national resources.

"What Ndiangui Kinyagia has done is wrong, and criminal. An entire country was fighting for his release, and praying for his safety thinking he was abducted but all this time he was in hiding! Shame on him, and his family for misleading an entire nation. Kasongo Yeye!" Mwangi posted on X.

The blogger's disappearance had prompted national concern and a court directive after neighbours told the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) that he had been abducted by men believed to be security officers. The LSK subsequently filed a habeas corpus application, leading to a High Court order requiring the Inspector-General of Police to produce him in court "dead or alive."

But in a dramatic twist, Kinyagia contacted his family on Tuesday evening, confirming he was safe and had been hiding for fear of arrest over unknown charges.

Family lawyer Wahome Thuku told Capital FM that Kinyagia had acted out of fear after learning he was a person of interest to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but was now ready to cooperate.

"He contacted a family member from an undisclosed location. We advised him to present himself to court, which he has done today," Thuku said on Thursday.

DCI Director Mohammed Amin confirmed that Kinyagia was being sought in connection with a viral mock protest invitation posted on X, referencing a march to State House and the swearing-in of a "transition council." Amin denied that the police were holding the blogger in custody, stating that they only searched his house and confiscated electronic devices.

Mwangi, however, maintained that the family's actions had misled not just the public but institutions like the LSK.

"The family of Ndiangui Kinyagia misled the Law Society of Kenya, and had them file a habeas corpus, despite knowing he was safe and in hiding. This behaviour is shameful and inexcusable," he said.

While Kinyagia's court appearance brought legal clarity to the matter, it has ignited a wider national debate on the misuse of activist platforms, trust in public campaigns, and the delicate line between fear-driven flight and alleged deception.

