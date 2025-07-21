Kenya: Boniface Mwangi Arrested As Police Cite Terrorism and Arson Links to Protests

19 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 -- Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi was arrested on Saturday from his residence at Courage Base, amid a widening government crackdown on individuals linked to recent anti-government protests.

Mwangi's arrest was confirmed by Hussein Khalid, Executive Director of Vocal Africa, who said he was with lawyers following up on the matter.

"I can confirm that Boniface Mwangi has been arrested at his home Courage Base by officers from the DCI. Together with his lawyers, we are following up to understand why," said Khalid.

Mwangi's wife, Njeri Mwangi, raised alarm via a social media post, stating that officers raided their home while making reference to terrorism and arson.

"The police have come to our home in Courage Base and are taking my husband, talking of terrorism and arson! They've taken his gadgets and said they are taking him to DCI Headquarters. I can't breathe," she wrote on X.

Although authorities have not issued a formal statement on the arrest, reports indicate Mwangi is being investigated over alleged links to the recent protests in Nairobi and other towns, during which property was looted or destroyed.

More than 1,000 people, mostly youth, have been arrested in connection with the demonstrations, with several already charged in court for various offences ranging from unlawful assembly to vandalism.

The most recent wave of protests turned deadly, with human rights groups estimating that at least 50 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Mwangi, a vocal critic of state excesses and advocate for youth-led change, has been a prominent figure in Kenya's civil society movement for over a decade. His arrest is likely to stoke further outrage among protest supporters and raise concerns over rising state repression.

Lawyers and rights groups are demanding that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) immediately disclose the reasons for the arrest and ensure due process is followed.

