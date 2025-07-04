Nigeria: Number of Out-of-School Children On the Rise in Kano - Study

A new study has revealed that a significant number of children, particularly from rural and marginalized communities in Kano state, are being denied their right to education, thereby increasing the number of the out-of-school children in the state.

Figures from the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) show that there are almost one million out-of-school children in Kano, placing it among the top three states in Nigeria with such challenge.

But according to a survey conducted by the African Institute for Solutions and Development (AISD), the research arm of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria (MAAUN), the rate is gradually increasing among the rural and poor households in the state.

According to the lead researcher of the institute, Prof. Jami'u Olumoh, the survey, carried out in the three local government areas of Rimin Gado, Dawakin Kudu, and Nassarawa, showed that one in every three children in the area is currently out of school, a figure that feeds into Nigeria's global share of 15% of all out-of-school children.

Olumoh said, "Girls especially bear the brunt, with over half not enrolled in basic education in the studied areas, while children in rural areas (86%), those from the poorest households (65%), and ethnic groups like the Kanuri and Fulani face the steepest challenges."

He said to tackle the problem, the study recommended introducing vocational skills training in school curricula, providing free school meals, covering costs of uniforms and textbooks, and establishing transportation options for hard-to-reach areas.

"This is not just a statistic--it's a generational emergency," said Prof. Olumoh. "If we don't act now, we risk cementing cycles of poverty and underdevelopment for years to come."

He revealed that the survey targeted children aged 6-17 years and used quantitative research methods and randomly administered the survey to 900 respondents, 300 per each local government.

Earlier, the President of MAAUN, Professor Mohammad Israr, lamented the issue of vulnerable children missing out on education as a pressing concern that demands collective action of all stakeholders.

Prof. Israr who described the statistics of out-of-school children in Kano as alarming, noted that the affected children were not only denied their right to education but are also more vulnerable to exploitation and child abuse.

He therefore stressed the need for the stakeholders to find out the root causes of the problem with a view to developing effective strategies for mitigation.

In his closing remarks, the Kano State Commissioner of Finance, Dr. Ismaila Danmaraya, thanked the institute for conducting the research, noting that the findings would go a long way in guiding the state government on how to tackle the challenges.

According to him, the Kano State government is concerned and committed to supporting any development activity in the state.

Daily Trust reports that after a thorough review of the survey, stakeholders present at the event validated the AISD study and recommended areas for improvement to ensure its proper utilization.