Nairobi — African ministers have pledged to protect millions of donkeys from rampant skin trade, marking a turning point for both the animals and the rural communities that depend on them.

At the Pan-African Donkey Conference (PADCo) held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, leaders signed the Abidjan Declaration, a landmark agreement that upholds the African Union's 2024 directive to halt the slaughter of donkeys for their skins.

This delegates contend that the move signals the dawn of a new era for the continent's donkeys, long exploited for ejiao a traditional Chinese medicine made from donkey hide gelatine.

The declaration also backs the first-ever Pan-African Strategy for the Preservation of Donkey Species, crafted by AU-IBAR with support from The Donkey Sanctuary and other partners in the International Coalition for Working Equids.

This strategy emphasizes sustainable donkey use while preserving the livelihoods of vulnerable communities particularly women and children who depend on these gentle animals for water collection, transport, and farming.

"This is not simply about donkeys; it's about dignity, equity, and sustainability," said Niall Duffy, Executive Director of Policy and Profile at The Donkey Sanctuary.

"The Abidjan Declaration reflects a shared determination across African states to protect a vital species and the communities they support."

The Donkey Sanctuary's latest report, Stolen Donkeys, Stolen Futures, lays bare the human cost of the skin trade. Over 5.9 million donkeys are slaughtered annually, devastating local economies and placing a disproportionate burden on African women.

Otieno Mtula, The Donkey Sanctuary's Regional Campaigns Manager, praised the collective resolve.

"Our work with AU-IBAR and others has resulted in real, actionable recommendations. We now look to African Heads of State to endorse this strategy in February next year."

The declaration urges all member states to ban new licenses for donkey slaughterhouses, revoke existing ones, and tighten border controls to stop illicit trafficking.

It also recommends the establishment of a continent-wide monitoring framework to track progress.