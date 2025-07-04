Kenya: Youths in Blogger Albert Ojwang Funeral Procession Storm Police Station, Set It Ablaze

Kisumu — Tensions flared in Homa Bay on Thursday afternoon after protesters participating in the funeral procession of slain blogger Albert Ojwang stormed Mawego Police Station and set it ablaze.

Ojwang, who was briefly detained at the station prior to his relocation to Nairobi's Central Police Station where he subsequently died in custody, has become a symbol of mounting public anger over police brutality and extrajudicial actions.

His death saw three police officers, including OCS Cnetral Police Station, and three other suspects charged amid calls for the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat whose complaint warranted his arrest.

Youths from the nearby Mawego National Polytechnic chanted slogans demanding justice for Ojwang, whose death in June sparked nationwide outrage, drawing condemnation from human rights groups and opposition figures

They accused officers at the station of complicity in his death.

Moments after storming the police station, its was in flames.

Authorities were yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

It took the intervention of police officers who were mobilized from Kendu Bay police station to bring order.

The students later took the body to the home of Meshack Ojwang, the father to Albert in Nyawango village.

Villagers who had converged at the home to receive the body of their son were all chased away by the rowdy students.

Authorities were yet to issue an official statement on the incident.