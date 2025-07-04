Kenya: Albert Ojwang's Burial Underway After Tense Vigil, No Police Presence On Ground

Mawego Police Station in Homa Bay was set alight during a funeral procession for blogger Albert Ojwang, who was killed inside a police station in Nairobi. Residents said it is in Mawego where he was first held before being transported to Nairobi.

Kisumu — The burial service for the late Albert Ojwang is underway at Nyawango Primary School in Homa Bay County, following a tense night vigil marked by fear and uncertainty.

Notably, Capital News observed no police presence on the ground. There was also no indication of the arrival of notable politicians, including the area Governor.

Odhiambo Ojiro, a local activist, said youths were determined to give Ojwang, who was a trained teacher, a dignified sendoff allaying fears of a subdued turnout following chaotic events withness on Thursday.

"The trooping of young people to bid farewell to the late Ojwang is a sign of solidarity, there's only one clarion call for justice," he said.

"Politicians have led us down for their own greed. We appeal to President William Ruto to tame officers who are orchestrating extra judicial killing and abductions," he added.

Ojwang's body arrived on Thursday under chaotic scenes at the family's Kokwanyo home, where a standoff erupted involving students from the nearby Mawego Technical College.

The students intercepted the hearse while it was en route to the family home and diverted it to Mawego Police Station--where Ojwang had been briefly held following his arrest before his death in police custody.

Marching nearly three kilometres with the coffin, the students sang dirges in protest.

Police station razed down

Upon arrival, they torched the police station, causing extensive damage and bringing operations to a standstill.

It took officers from Kendu Bay Police Station to restore calm at the facility in Karachuonyo Constituency.

The violence led to heightened tensions across the community, prompting many locals and students to avoid the vigil held ahead of the burial, initially planned for Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.

"There are just close family members and church representatives here. Apparently, people are afraid to come due to what happened during the arrival of the body," a journalist attending the vigil reported.

Fears of police retaliation and possible arrests over the destruction of the station cast a shadow over the ceremony, with Friday's burial taking place in a subdued atmosphere devoid of any security presence.