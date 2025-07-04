Nigerian Legendary Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, Dies At 61

3 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Peter Rufai, a former Super Eagles goalkeeper, is dead.

He was 61.

Rufai reportedly passed away on Thursday following a prolonged illness

Paying tribute to the former Nigerian goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations champion, the national team described him as a towering figure in Nigerian football history whose contributions would never be forgotten.

In a statement via X on Thursday, the Super Eagles lauded Rufai's legacy, particularly his heroics between the posts and his influence beyond the pitch.

"Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion.

"Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai," the statement said.

Fondly nicknamed 'Dodo Mayana', Rufai was a charismatic figure and one of the best goalkeepers in Nigerian history.

He was part of the historic Nigerian squad that won the 1994 AFCON and qualified for the country's first FIFA World Cup the same year.

