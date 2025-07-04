The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed shock over the demise of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who died on Thursday in Lagos.

Nigeria's 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup first-choice goalkeeper passed on after a period of illness.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi said, "This is really, really shocking! "Peter Rufai dead? What happened? I am perplexed.

"We did not even know that he had been ill," Sanusi said in a statement issued on Thursday night in Abuja by Dr Ademola Olajire, NFF's director of Communication.

"We earnestly pray to the Almighty God to grant him eternal rest, and to comfort all his loved ones as well as the entire Nigeria football family."

In the same vein, the senior male football team, the Super Eagles paid tribute to the former goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations champion.

In a statement released on Thursday via X, the national team described Rufai, fondly known as "Dodo Mayana," as a towering figure in Nigerian football history whose contributions would never be forgotten.

"Forever in our hearts, Dodo Mayana. We mourn the passing of legendary Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, a giant of Nigerian football and a 1994 AFCON champion," the statement read.

The Super Eagles lauded Rufai's legacy, particularly his heroics between the posts and his influence beyond the pitch.

"Your legacy lives on between the sticks and beyond. Rest well, Peter Rufai," it added.

Reports said the flamboyant goal-tender, who was in and out of the Nigeria senior team for 17 years, had been ill for some weeks, before succumbing to his illness at a Lagos hospital around 6am on Thursday.

Regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest goalkeepers, the former Stationery Stores and Super Eagles shot stopper had an illustrious career, earning 65 caps for the national team, including appearances in two World Cups and the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Rufai made his debut for then Green Eagles in a friendly match in December 1981, and won the Africa Cup of Nations silver in 1984 and 1988, before Nigeria swept to glory in the continental finals in Tunisia in 1994.

He was the first-choice goalkeeper in the three championships.

The charismatic and disciplined goalkeeper also kept goal for Nigeria in the 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cup finals where the SuperY Eagles made the Round of 16 on both occasions, and dedicated his post-retirement days to discovering and mentoring young players.

He also served as the coordinator of the Nigeria U23 team at a time.

Apart from his memorable outings with the Super Eagles, Rufai was an extraordinary figure at Lagos club, Stationery Stores, with whom he reached the final of the Africa Cup Winners Cup competition in 1981.

He also played professional football in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain.