South Africa: DD Mabuza, the Giant of Mpumalanga, Dies in Hospital

Mabuza switched sides at the 2017 ANC conference, helping end Jacob Zuma's grip on power and become Ramaphosa's unlikely deputy.

He was known as a political fixer who protected Ramaphosa while state capture networks were dismantled, despite only serving one term.

Former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza has died in Johannesburg.

His death was announced by African National Congress secretary general Fikile Mbalula on Thursday. He said Mabuza was a true servant of the people who upheld the party's values of unity and discipline.

Mabuza, who was called "The Cat" because of his political survival skills, was once the most powerful figure in Mpumalanga politics. He controlled the ANC in the province and was feared for his ability to make or break careers.

His biggest move came at the party's 2017 elective conference, when he abandoned former president Jacob Zuma's faction and backed Cyril Ramaphosa. That decision helped Ramaphosa win the presidency and marked the beginning of the end for state capture.

Before that, Mabuza had supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma -- Zuma's chosen successor -- which would have allowed the looting of state funds to continue unchecked.

But when Mabuza switched his support, his entire provincial delegation followed. In return, he was appointed deputy president in Ramaphosa's cabinet.

Although they were never close allies, Mabuza protected Ramaphosa from political enemies inside the government. He used his influence to remove people connected to corruption from key positions.

Because of ongoing health problems, Mabuza served only one term as deputy president. He was replaced by Paul Mashatile.

Mbalula said Mabuza's death was a great loss to the ANC, which is still struggling to unite its members and supporters.

"We have lost a patriot, a freedom fighter and a leader who served with humility and conviction," said Mbalula.

Mabuza was 63 years old.