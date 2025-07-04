South Africa: Former Deputy President David Mabuza Dies After Illness

David Mabuza, who once served as Deputy President, has died after suffering from long-term health issues.

Mabuza served as Deputy President of South Africa from 2018 to 2021, during President Cyril Ramaphosa's first term.

He was 64 years old.

He is said to have died on Thursday.

Mabuza made headlines in 2017 when he helped swing the ANC leadership race in Ramaphosa's favour, defeating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This is a developing story.