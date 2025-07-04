South Africa: Former Deputy President David Mabuza Dies After Illness

3 July 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • David Mabuza, who once served as Deputy President, has died after suffering from long-term health issues.
David Mabuza, who once held the second-highest office in South Africa, has died after a long battle with poor health.

He was 64 years old.

Mabuza served as Deputy President of South Africa from 2018 to 2021, during President Cyril Ramaphosa's first term.

He is said to have died on Thursday.

Mabuza made headlines in 2017 when he helped swing the ANC leadership race in Ramaphosa's favour, defeating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

This is a developing story.

