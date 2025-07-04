Nigeria: Burna Boy Unveils 'No Sign of Weakness' Tracklist

The project features international artistes such as Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey.

Grammy award winner and Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has unveiled the official track list for his upcoming album, "No Sign of Weakness," expected to be released on 11 July.

The African Giant shared the 15-track lineup via his Instagram page yesterday, Wednesday. The album's artwork shows him seated opposite himself in a dimly lit office-style setting.

Tracks on the album include "No Panic", "Tatata", "Dem Dey", "28 Grams", "Kabiyesi", "Come Gimme", "Pardon", and "Sweet Love".

His last album, "I Told Them..." earned him Grammy recognition. With "No Sign of Weakness," the singer appears to be stepping into a new era of lyrical audacity and self-scrutiny.

The project features international artistes such as Travis Scott, Mick Jagger, Stromae, and Shaboozey.

Features

Most of these international features represent something, a music culture or a people. Burna's features stem from intentionality.

Rock legend and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger will appear on the album's eleventh track, "Empty Chairs." Perhaps the most surprising and notable of them.

Another feature on the album is Belgian pop star Stromae, who shares track billing on the No Sign of Weakness track "Pardon." Stromae has strong ties to the African continent through his Rwandan family background, and notably concluded one of his world tours in Kigali.

American breakout star Shaboozey (who has Nigerian roots) will appear on a track titled "Change Your Mind. " We've already heard the Travis Scott-featuring single "TaTaTa."

So far, Burna Boy has shared album tracks "Sweet Love,"Update," "Bundle by Bundle," and "TaTaTa." He's also announced an upcoming North American tour in support of the album.

"No Sign of Weakness" is the singer's eighth studio album.