Nigeria: 3 Suspects Nabbed As Troops, DSS Rescue NDLEA Commander

Abuja--The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, yesterday, confirmed the rescue of the Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Daniel Onyishi, who was abducted in Anambra State, on June 12, 2025.

Onyishi was rescued by troops of Operation Udoka in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, during a raid on hideout of criminals in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State on July 2.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, while briefing the press, said three suspects--Emeka Ede, Okwudili Aja, and Onyebuchi Aja--were arrested during the operation.

"Intelligence reports confirmed that the suspects masterminded the kidnapping of the NDLEA Commander," Kangye stated." Troops also recovered assorted weapons, a large cache of ammunition, and illicit drugs. These items are currently in military custody, and the suspects are undergoing interrogation."

The Defence Headquarters noted that the rescue followed the directive of the Commander of Operation Udoka and the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division, Enugu, to launch a full-scale effort to secure Onyishi's release.

In a related development, the DHQ addressed the ongoing detention of leaders from Okuama community in Delta State, stating it has not received any court order mandating their release.

This follows a ruling by the Federal High Court in Warri, where Justice H. A. Ngajiwa ordered the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to produce the detained President General of Ewu Kingdom, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, at the next hearing scheduled for September 30, 2025.

Ekpekpo, along with several others, was arrested in 2024 in connection with the killing of 17 soldiers deployed on a peace mission to Okuama. Other detained community leaders include Mr. Julius Oghoroko, Mr. Bernard Esegba, Pa Dennis Okugbaye, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Pa Anthony Ahwemuria, and Mrs. Rita Akata.

Tragically, Pa James Oghoroko, former President General of the community, died in military custody on December 4, 2024, while Pa Okugbaye reportedly collapsed in detention and was taken to a hospital.

DHQ insisted

"The military has not received any court order for the release of the Okuama leaders. We have our legal departments. If such an order is received, our legal representatives will advise the appropriate authorities. The military remains committed to upholding the rule of law."

Meanwhile, providing an overview of nationwide military operations in the second quarter of 2025, Maj. Gen. Kangye highlighted the successes recorded across theatres including Operations Hadin Kai, Fasin Yamma, Safe Haven, Udoka, and Delta Safe.

He disclosed that during the period under review, troops eliminated several top terrorist commanders and bandit kingpins, and dismantled logistics networks of criminal elements.

"In total, 1,191 terrorists were arrested, 543 kidnapped victims rescued, and 682 terrorists along with their families surrendered to troops," Kangye revealed.

Among the high-profile terrorist leaders neutralized were Amir Abu Fatimah, Auta Abdul Jamilu, Salisu Mallam Jidda, Maiwada, Mai Dada, and Nwachi Eze, also known as Onowu.