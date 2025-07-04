Nigeria: Yelwata - Unicef Raises Alarm Over Mental Health Crisis in Benue IDP Camp

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has raised concerns over a growing mental health crisis among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Over 100 people were killed by armed attackers in Yelwata on the night of June 13, forcing thousands to flee to an IDP camp located at the Makurdi International Market. The camp, originally a temporary shelter, now hosts the newest wave of displaced persons.

UNICEF's Chief of Field Office, Gerida Birukila, raised her concern after leading United States government officials on a tour of the camp's health facilities.

While she acknowledged the progress made in healthcare, over 1,000 children immunised and nine babies safely delivered, she warned of an impending mental health crisis.

"The trauma is real. Women witnessed loved ones being slaughtered, and children saw their parents being killed. The grief and pain they carry may only surface after emergency teams leave," Birukila said.

She urged religious leaders and civil society organisations to provide long-term psychosocial support, stressing that invisible wounds from such violence can last a lifetime.

The camp clinic, established with support from the Benue State Government, WHO, UNFPA, Red Cross, and others, treats 250-300 patients daily. Services include antenatal care, immunisations and general treatment.

UNICEF Health Specialist Dr. Ifeyinwa Anyanyo said the agency quickly deployed a multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses following the Yelwata attacks, creating a 24-hour functional clinic to handle urgent medical needs.

She reported nine safe deliveries and over 30 referrals to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, with no deaths recorded.

More than 1,000 children have been vaccinated against polio, while 218 others received routine immunisations for diseases such as measles, diphtheria and tuberculosis.

Birukila noted that many children missed school exams due to the crisis. UNICEF has started makeshift classes for Basic One and SS1 students, but says more resources are urgently needed.