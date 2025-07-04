Nigeria: Govt, Kaduna Govt Partner On Light Rail Project

The federal government says it will be collaborating with the Kaduna state government on the development of light rail projects across the state.

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, made this announcement when the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, led a delegation to the ministry to seek support for the project.

The minister emphasised the importance of transportation in the nation's economy, stating that no country can fix its GDP without an affordable transportation system.

Alkali assured the governor that the ministry would cooperate with Kaduna state to ensure the timely delivery of the light rail project.

The minister said, "The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry will set up an engagement committee comprising representatives from the ministry, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), and the Kaduna State government.

"The committee is expected to submit a report within two weeks with a design for the light rail project."

Speaking, Sani commended the minister for repositioning the rail transportation system and thanked him for the support.

He noted that addressing transportation-related issues would also address other pressing issues such as job creation and productivity enhancement.

The governor revealed that President Bola Tinubu had selected Kaduna State for the light rail project and had released N100 billion as the first installment to support the project.

He expressed confidence that the groundbreaking ceremony for the light rail project would take place in September, making the state the next state to have a light rail system in Nigeria after Lagos State.