Nigeria: Angry Protesters Vow to Demand Accountability, Transparency in Governance

Protesters have vowed to embark on a hunger strike if Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the managing director and chief executive officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), is not removed from office.

The protesters, who have been demonstrating at the offices of the attorney general of the federation, AGF, ICPC, and CCB for nine days now, are demanding an immediate investigation into allegations of corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise against Ahmed.

According to the protesters, Ahmed's son was allegedly recruited into Oando PLC, a company under the regulatory jurisdiction of NMDPRA, raising concerns about undue influence and nepotism.

"We are not going to sit idly while those in positions of authority are looting our resources," said Dan Okwa, national president of the Concerned Young Professionals Network.

"The allegations against Engr. Farouk Ahmed is serious and requires immediate attention.

"We demand a thorough investigation into his activities and expect him to be held accountable for any wrongdoing. The Nigerian people deserve better than to be governed by officials who prioritise their personal interests over the welfare of the citizens," Okwa added.

"We will not rest until Engr. Ahmed is removed from office and brought to justice. We will embark on a hunger strike to demand accountability and transparency in governance.

"The recent protests are a manifestation of the frustration and anger that Nigerians have towards the current state of affairs," Okwa stated.

"We will continue to protest and demand action until our demands are met.

"We will not be silenced or intimidated into accepting the status quo. We demand a better Nigeria, and we will fight for it."