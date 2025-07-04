Nigerian Players, Others Mourn Peter Rufai, Diogo Jota

Former goalkeeper for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Peter Rufai, is dead.

Rufai passed away in the early hours of Thursday at 61.

Rufai passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, following a prolonged illness that had removed him from public life for an extended period. While his family has not officially confirmed the news, Dr Ademola Olajire, the director of Communication at the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), confirmed the information to LEADERSHIP Sports. He stated that Rufai died at 6am on Thursday and that his body is currently in a mortuary.

"Yes, he died at 6am today (yesterday). His body is in the mortuary now," Olajire responded when approached by LEADERSHIP.

Rufai enjoyed a distinguished career, earning 65 caps for the national team. He represented Nigeria in two FIFA World Cups and was pivotal in the team's triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Rufai played professionally in Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain over a career spanning 20 years. He was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Super Eagles during the 1994 and 1998 World Cups and contributed significantly to the team's success at the 1994 AFCON in Tunisia. Notably, on July 24, 1993, during a qualifying match against Ethiopia, Rufai made headlines by scoring a penalty in a 6-0 home victory.

The news of his passing is expected to elicit heartfelt tributes from fans and fellow players, as he remains a celebrated figure in Nigerian football.

Meanwhile, Nigerian players have expressed their sadness at the "unimaginable" loss of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota. The celebrated Portuguese soccer star, who recently won the English Premier League with Liverpool Football Club, died in a car crash alongside his brother yesterday in Spain.

According to reports, the pair were found dead following the collision on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am yesterday. The incident happened just 11 days after Jota, a father of three, married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, in Porto, Portugal.

The news of his death has created a wild reaction from Nigerian players via their social media handles.

In his reaction, Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi expressed total shock at the news of Jota's death. He made this known via his official Instagram handle. "This can't even be real life."

In the same vein, former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, posted a picture of Jota and said, "There are no words, RIP Diogo."

Also, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala felt devastated by the tragic passing of Jota.

"OMG" (short for Oh my God).

Other Nigerian players, such as Ola Aina, Victor Boniface, and Taiye Taiwo, paid their tributes to the Portuguese international by sharing monochrome pictures of him on their respective social media handles.

Also, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota.

Reacting via his Instagram handle, Klopp stated that he's heartbroken, admitting that the Portuguese international will be missed so much as he also condoled his wife, Rute, and their children.

"I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of Diogo and his brother André."

The German gaffer described Jota as a "fantastic player," adding that he was a "great friend and a loving father."

"We will miss you so much! All my prayers, thoughts, and power to Rute, the kids, the family, the friends, and everyone who loved them! Rest in peace."

Former Real Madrid forward and Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic deaths of his national teammate, and his younger brother, André Silva.

In a heartfelt message shared on via instagram, Ronaldo reflected on the shocking nature of the loss, recalling recent moments they spent together.

"Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married," Ronaldo wrote.

Extending his condolences to the grieving family, he added, "To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them."

Ronaldo concluded his message with a solemn farewell: "R.I.P. Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you."

Liverpool Football Club, in an official statement yesterday expressed profound grief at the news of the 28-year-old's passing.

"Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota," the club said. "The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre."

Chelsea Football Club shared its condolences on social media, stating, "Everyone at Chelsea FC is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre. Our thoughts go out to their family, friends and all at Liverpool FC at this incredibly difficult time."

Manchester City also issued a heartfelt message, stating, "Everyone at Manchester City is shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news regarding the passing of Diogo Jota. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo."

Newcastle United added, "We are deeply saddened to learn the heartbreaking news of Diogo Jota's passing. Our heartfelt condolences are with Diogo's young family, friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo."

The Professional Footballers' Association, said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened at the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, loved ones, and Diogo's teammates and friends at Liverpool FC. He was a loving father with a young family and a remarkable talent, hugely respected across the game. This is an unimaginable loss, and both will be greatly missed."