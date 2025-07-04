Liberian Entrepreneur Assesses Business Climate Here.

3 July 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Stephen G. Fellajuah

A Liberian entrepreneur laments lack of bigger contracts from government to boost the private sector.

Monrovia, Liberia; July 3, 2025 - A Liberian businessman and founder/CEO of the Dorbor Bedell Foundation in Maryland County has shared his candid assessment of Liberia's business climate, focusing on the challenges and progress.

"We want to see more contracts awarded to Liberian businesses, especially the small ones, and we want bigger contracts too. This is Liberia, and we need to succeed," Mr. Dorbor Bedell said.

He emphasized the need for the government to focus on boosting the private sector, where millions of Liberians earn their livelihoods, noting, "Government jobs are not permanent. Those in government should promote entrepreneurs to help grow the private sector."

Addressing issue of delays in loan repayments by Liberians, Mr. Bedell recommended that government must collaborate with the private sector to tackle problems in the sector, and conduct awareness campaigns to ensure people do not take undue advantage of loan facilities. "We want cheap loans for our people," he stressed.

When asked about major challenges in Maryland County, Bedell pointed out that while road access is improving, overall infrastructure development remains broken and requires urgent attention. He noted that Harper, Maryland, has significant tourism potential but is hindered by sanitation problems faced by local residents.

The Dorbor Bedell Foundation is actively addressing some of these challenges through programs like "Sanitation with Dignity," a pilot project that involves constructing eight-room flush toilets in New Kru Town.

Speaking during an interview on July 2, 2025, at his Sinkor office in Monrovia, Bedell also explained that the Foundation focuses on business creation for women's groups, offering zero percent interest loans. "We believe in creating entrepreneurs," he said.

Founded in 2023 in Harper, Maryland County, the Foundation initially began by addressing student tuition challenges. Bedell appreciates that his initiatives have not faced government interference, calling it a laudable and encouraging sign.

Regarding progress on road projects in counties like Nimba, Grand Gedeh, and Maryland, Bedell said payments for the roads are ongoing. The roads are being maintained well, with some payments currently in the final stages.

He praised positive reception from the people of Harper, describing it as a sign of appreciation and a gateway to progress for the entire county. While the Foundation's work remains focused on Harper for now, Bedell said they plan to extend the efforts across other districts and counties.

His passion for helping others stems from his experiences during the Liberian Civil War, which showed him the depth of need in the country. "It has reached the point that if I had more, I would do more for my people," Bedell said during the interview.

