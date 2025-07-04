Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia Launches New Digital Policy to Modernize Land Compensation and Resettlement

ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), the country's largest foreign investor and a key player in Liberia's mining sector, has launched a pioneering digital resettlement and land compensation policy designed to bring fairness, transparency, and structure to its land acquisition and compensation activities.

The new policy covers all AML operational areas, including its mining sites in Nimba County, the Buchanan Port in Grand Bassa, the Yekepa-Buchanan railway corridor, and the Neekreen rock quarry in Grand Bassa County.

The initiative introduces a digital system that integrates technology, community engagement, and procedural clarity to address historical challenges surrounding land rights and compensation disputes. It marks a transformative shift in how landowners and farmers interact with concessionaires, especially in resource-rich but governance-challenged regions like Liberia.

At the heart of the new policy is a structured process that ensures affected landowners and farmers are informed, consulted, and fairly compensated. AML's Resettlement Officer, Shad Whabyely, described the policy as a great step forward in ensuring efficient and credible land processes.

The process begins with AML submitting formal land use requests, followed by a series of community consultations and awareness sessions. These are designed to ensure that local residents understand the procedures, eligibility criteria, and the roles of various actors, including the government, AML, and community stakeholders.

A detailed baseline survey and crop inventory are then conducted to establish what exists on the land before any transaction. To support accurate identification and tracking, farmers are issued Resettlement ID Books equipped with QR codes, linking them to verified data within AML's digital land management platform. Once this verification is complete, compensation payments are processed in accordance with national guidelines.

To discourage speculative planting and land misuse, the policy introduces clear eligibility criteria. Only crops planted before January 1, 2020 within AML's designated concession zones are eligible for compensation. These will be evaluated using Ministry of Agriculture standards. Crops planted after January 1, 2020 within concession areas are not eligible for compensation, unless they are situated on private land. In such cases, the Ministry of Agriculture will determine appropriate compensation. These rules are intended to prevent the abuse of land compensation programs, a problem that has plagued resettlement schemes in Liberia and the wider region for years.

Beyond crop compensation, AML's new policy introduces a framework for leasing private land needed for operations. This includes signing official lease agreements with landowners, ensuring fair pricing and lease terms, and providing a grievance resolution mechanism to handle disputes or concerns raised by landowners and farmers.

Marcus Wleh, AML's Head of Sustainability and External Relations, emphasized the importance of the policy in building lasting partnerships with communities. He said the policy is another step toward building sustainable relationships with local communities, noting the company's evolving approach to corporate social responsibility.

Local and government officials have lauded AML's initiative as a progressive step in improving concession-community relations. Amos W. Solee, representing the Nimba County Agriculture Office, welcomed the structured engagement by AML and encouraged farmers to remain informed about the latest crop pricing policies. Meanwhile, Augustus Greaves, a prominent community leader in Grand Bassa, described the digital policy as timely. He said AML is one of Liberia's biggest taxpayers and the policy should be widely shared so farmers know their rights and can plan better for the future.

AML is now rolling out information sessions across its operational counties to educate affected farmers and landowners on how to engage with the new system. Community members are being encouraged to attend these meetings, register for their Resettlement ID Books, and submit any complaints or concerns through AML's official communication channels.

With this digital shift, ArcelorMittal Liberia is positioning itself as a benchmark for responsible land management practices in West Africa's extractive sector. The integration of digital tools, verification procedures, and community engagement could serve as a model for other natural resource companies operating in similar environments. As Liberia continues to grapple with land-related disputes, especially in concession zones, AML's policy could represent a much-needed evolution in how companies interact with rural communities, balancing corporate interests with the rights and dignity of local landowners.

The successful implementation of this policy could further strengthen AML's social license to operate and set a new standard for inclusive and transparent resource governance in Liberia.