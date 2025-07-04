Liberia: LFA Certifies Fassell, Determine Girls, Black Man Warrior for CAF 2025-26

4 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

MONROVIA — The First Instant Board of the Liberia Football Association has certified FC Fassell, Black Man Warrior, and Determine Girls FC to participate in the 2025-26 CAF interclub competitions, pending final approval from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The board, chaired by Cllr. Jacob K. Dayrell Sr., said all three clubs met the minimum licensing requirements outlined on CAF's online platform for continental tournaments.

Following its assessment, the board formally recommended that the clubs be granted licenses to represent Liberia in the upcoming competitions.

FC Fassell will participate in the CAF Champions League as champions of the LFA First Division. Black Man Warrior secured a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup after winning the LFA Orange Cup. Determine Girls FC will compete in the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers, having topped the LFA Women's Upper League.

To qualify for CAF interclub competitions, clubs must meet minimum standards across five key areas: sporting, infrastructure, personnel and administrative, legal, and financial. These benchmarks, part of CAF's club licensing framework, aim to elevate the professional standards of African club football.

Clubs must be officially registered with their national association, play in a CAF-recognized top-tier league, and possess a stadium meeting CAF's infrastructure criteria, typically including a minimum seating capacity of 10,000. In addition, clubs must demonstrate sporting achievement, employ qualified staff, ensure legal compliance, and maintain financial stability.

