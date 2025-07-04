Liberia: Nafaa Chief Endorses Public-Private Partnerships to Transform Liberia's Fisheries Sector

Monrovia — The Acting Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., has emphasized the transformative potential of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in advancing efficiency, investment, and sustainable development in Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector.

Speaking Tuesday, July 1, during a courtesy visit by the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) country representative, Saygbe said integrating PPPs is essential to overcoming longstanding challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited innovation, and financing gaps.

"Public-private partnerships can play a critical role in revitalizing Liberia's fisheries sector by merging public oversight with private-sector innovation and capital," he said. "This approach offers a sustainable pathway toward achieving food security and promoting economic growth."

Saygbe commended the FAO for its continuous support, particularly in infrastructure development. He highlighted the construction of modern FAO-Thiaroye Processing Technique (FTT) facilities in Montserrado, Margibi, and Grand Bassa counties. These sites are helping to improve food safety and product value in coastal communities.

To ensure effective use and sustainability, Saygbe recommended that all FTT facilities be operated under a PPP framework to allow for better management and maintenance in host fishing communities.

He further disclosed that NaFAA's new leadership is focused on reviving the aquaculture sector--an area that has historically received limited government attention. He noted that the World Bank is currently funding the reconstruction of the Klay Hatchery in Bomi County, marking a significant step in revitalization efforts.

However, Saygbe called for additional support from FAO and other international partners to renovate two key hatcheries in Tassah, Bong County, and Douyee, Grand Gedeh County. He emphasized their strategic importance in expanding aquaculture operations across Liberia.

In response, Saud Boncie, FAO's country representative for Liberia and Sierra Leone, reaffirmed the UN agency's commitment to supporting Liberia's fisheries development. He emphasized FAO's technical expertise and pledged continued collaboration with NaFAA to attract investment and enhance the sector's growth.

NaFAA continues to work closely with development partners to build a resilient and commercially viable fisheries and aquaculture industry--creating employment, boosting food production, and ensuring environmental sustainability.