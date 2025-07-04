Liberia: Nafaa Chief Endorses Public-Private Partnerships to Transform Liberia's Fisheries Sector

4 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Acting Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., has emphasized the transformative potential of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in advancing efficiency, investment, and sustainable development in Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector.

Speaking Tuesday, July 1, during a courtesy visit by the Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) country representative, Saygbe said integrating PPPs is essential to overcoming longstanding challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, limited innovation, and financing gaps.

"Public-private partnerships can play a critical role in revitalizing Liberia's fisheries sector by merging public oversight with private-sector innovation and capital," he said. "This approach offers a sustainable pathway toward achieving food security and promoting economic growth."

Saygbe commended the FAO for its continuous support, particularly in infrastructure development. He highlighted the construction of modern FAO-Thiaroye Processing Technique (FTT) facilities in Montserrado, Margibi, and Grand Bassa counties. These sites are helping to improve food safety and product value in coastal communities.

To ensure effective use and sustainability, Saygbe recommended that all FTT facilities be operated under a PPP framework to allow for better management and maintenance in host fishing communities.

He further disclosed that NaFAA's new leadership is focused on reviving the aquaculture sector--an area that has historically received limited government attention. He noted that the World Bank is currently funding the reconstruction of the Klay Hatchery in Bomi County, marking a significant step in revitalization efforts.

However, Saygbe called for additional support from FAO and other international partners to renovate two key hatcheries in Tassah, Bong County, and Douyee, Grand Gedeh County. He emphasized their strategic importance in expanding aquaculture operations across Liberia.

In response, Saud Boncie, FAO's country representative for Liberia and Sierra Leone, reaffirmed the UN agency's commitment to supporting Liberia's fisheries development. He emphasized FAO's technical expertise and pledged continued collaboration with NaFAA to attract investment and enhance the sector's growth.

NaFAA continues to work closely with development partners to build a resilient and commercially viable fisheries and aquaculture industry--creating employment, boosting food production, and ensuring environmental sustainability.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.