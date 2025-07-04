Liberia: Flames Basketball, LBA Launch Annual Youth Training Camp in Monrovia

4 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

MONROVIA — Flames Basketball, in partnership with the Liberia Basketball Association, is set to launch a three-week youth basketball camp beginning July 21 at the Stella Maris Gym in Monrovia.

Running through August 15, the camp will host training sessions every Friday and Saturday for boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 16. Organizers have capped enrollment at 150 participants to ensure high-quality coaching and personalized attention.

"This camp is designed to help train future players of the sport," said Calvin Diggs, president of Flames Basketball and secretary general of the LBA. He emphasized that the limited enrollment is intentional to allow for one-on-one engagement and mentorship.

Led by FIBA-certified coaches, the camp will offer participants branded jerseys, basketballs, structured training sessions, team-building exercises, and mentorship activities. At the end of the program, each participant will receive a certificate and be eligible for performance-based awards.

A registration fee of $100 per participant covers all training materials, gear, and activities.

Diggs said the initiative is part of a broader effort to grow basketball in Liberia while promoting values such as discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship among young people.

He also confirmed that the camp will now be held annually as part of Flames Basketball's long-term commitment to youth development and athletic excellence.

