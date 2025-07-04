Liberia: IAEA DG Arrives in Liberia

In a landmark moment for Liberia's international partnerships, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, arrived in Monrovia today, marking the first-ever visit of an IAEA chief to the country since it joined the agency in 1960.

"I'm really happy to be here," Grossi said. "This visit is long overdue, but I'm delighted to finally be in Liberia. Most importantly, it's about the critical work we're going to do together across several areas of national development."

Speaking to journalists upon his arrival at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County on Thursday, July 3, Grossi emphasized that the focus of the IAEA's engagement in Liberia would not be on nuclear energy alone, but rather on what are known as "nuclear applications" the peaceful use of nuclear technologies in health, agriculture, and water resource management.

"Our work here will center primarily on cancer care, nuclear medicine, and oncology, as well as agriculture and water," he noted. "These applications of nuclear science have proven powerful in advancing human development, and we're excited to bring that benefit to Liberia."

The Director General highlighted a key health initiative: the establishment of a new brain therapy program. "We'll be providing critical equipment to help treat more patients," he explained. "Given the high burden of cancer in the country, this program will make a real difference. We also plan to provide training for Liberian health professionals, so they can better serve their communities."

During his stay, Grossi is expected to hold meetings with President Joseph Boakai, Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Deputy Minister of Energy at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, William T. Thompson, and other senior government officials. The agenda will include a review of existing IAEA-supported projects and opportunities to deepen cooperation.

Looking beyond immediate developmental priorities, Grossi also addressed the future role of nuclear energy on the continent. "Nuclear energy, as a clean energy source, should not be reserved for a few countries," he said. "Africa is showing growing interest. South Africa currently operates nuclear power plants, but now Egypt is building its own. Ghana, Senegal, Kenya, Rwanda, and Ethiopia are also exploring nuclear options."

He pointed out that recent advances in small modular reactor technologies have made nuclear energy more accessible and efficient. "These developments could make nuclear power a viable option for countries like Liberia," he added. "So, why not? Absolutely it's a possibility for Liberians too."

Grossi's visit signals a renewed chapter in Liberia's IAEA collaboration, with potential benefits across health, agriculture, energy, and education.

Grossi was received at the RIA upon his arrival by a high-level delegation led by the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Cllr. Jeddi Mowbray Armah, Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs, and Karishma Pelham-Raad, Assistant Minister for International Organization Affairs.