Liberia: Community to Protest Over Forest Benefits

GBOR JIMMY TOWN — A community forest in Grand Bassa County bordering Nimba has threatened to stop a logging company's operation for failing to deliver on development projects, barely two months after protesting for the same reason.

The Grand Bassa District 3 B&C Community Forest has vowed to stop the West Water Group Liberia's operations for failing to deliver on community projects.

"We will stop their operation until the community gets all its benefits. We will hold onto their machines and prevent them from working," said Jeremiah Whoe, the community leadership head.

"West Water lied to us. They told us that they would do five hand pumps, 25 market tables, build a junior high school, and maintain the two Bassa-Gio roads in the first five years, but none of those things happened."

In April 2021, District 3 B&C Community Forest signed a 15-year logging contract with West Water, a Chinese-owned company. The community leased 24,175 hectares of woodland to West Wood in exchange for hand pumps, roads, and a school.

However, West Water has not lived up to its promises. Four years after signing the contract, it owes the community a substantial amount in land rental, educational benefits and other fees.

Between April 2021 and now, West Water has only constructed three out of eight hand pumps, according to community leaders. It owes US$4,500 for health and educational benefits, US$17,000 for land rental, and an unknown amount for the timber it harvested.

The planned protest would be the second in about four months. In March, the community staged a protest, halting West Water's operations following several failed attempts to get their benefits. The protest ended after county authorities intervened, with the company making new commitments.

"We are demanding West Water to pay the remaining land rental and cubic meter fees, complete all major projects earmarked, and provide all community benefits before it continues operations here," said Jeremiah Whoe, the community leader.

Meanwhile, as tension rises against West Water, the Nyuinwein Administrative District Development Association (NADDA), a local pressure group, is threatening court action.

"NADDA intends to push arbitration because the company cannot be trusted," said Omega Jimmy, an NADDA executive. West Water did not respond to The DayLight's request for comments.

The District 3B&C-West Water deal is one of the most controversial in forestry. In 2024, a DayLight investigation found it had exported 797 logs that it had illegally harvested.

Exporting timber without community benefits violates the Community Rights Law of 2009 and the Regulation on Forest Fees. The law and the regulation require that communities manage and benefit from forest resources, mandating companies to settle with communities before shipment.

This story was a Community of Forest and Environmental Journalists of Liberia (CoFEJ) production. It first appeared in The DayLight and has been republished here as part of an editorial collaboration.