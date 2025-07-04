Liberia: Impact Academy's Arts Boot Camp Starts July 7

Parents in Monrovia searching for a meaningful and engaging way to keep their children inspired and active this summer now have an exciting new option. Impact Academy is launching a six-week Creative Arts Bootcamp beginning July 7, promising a dynamic blend of music, fashion design, dance, digital photography, and storytelling--all crafted to ignite imagination and nurture young talent.

Running through August 9, the bootcamp welcomes kids and teens between the ages of 5 and 18 to explore their creative passions in a hands-on, immersive environment. Hosted in collaboration with tech and education partners Mwetana and Starz University, the program blends arts and technology to deliver a one-of-a-kind STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) experience.

"This is not just a camp--it's a launchpad for young talent," says Emeka Emmanuel Obiamiwe, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Impact Academy. "We want children to appreciate the arts, use music and creativity as tools for healing and self-expression, and see these skills as possible career paths, not just hobbies."

Over the course of the program, participants will delve into music theory and practice--learning to sing and play instruments including the piano, violin, guitar, flute, and traditional drums. Other areas of exploration include fashion design, digital and analog photography, cinematography, spoken word poetry, creative writing, and both traditional and contemporary dance.

Obiamiwe emphasizes that the program also includes a "business of art" component to help children understand how creative skills can translate into real-world opportunities. "We're not just teaching art for art's sake," he explains. "We're helping students discover how to turn their passions into purpose--and possibly even professions."

The camp will operate as an eight-hour daily program, structured to simulate a professional creative studio environment. While most of the instruction will be delivered in-person, Obiamiwe notes that some sessions will feature virtual instruction from seasoned professionals based abroad. These sessions will be powered by cutting-edge online cognitive learning tools, giving students exposure to global best practices and trends in creative industries.

"This will be a highly interactive experience, not a lecture series," Obiamiwe says. "Students will work with the same tools and platforms used by professionals in music production, digital design, and photography. We're giving them a real taste of the creative economy."

Beyond the technical skills, the program is designed to support the emotional and social development of participants, particularly those in their formative years. Educational experts have long emphasized the value of creative extracurricular programs in boosting confidence, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills--especially in children under 14.

While the boot camp is open to all young people in Montserrado County, Impact Academy is prioritizing applications from students who may not otherwise have access to this kind of enrichment. Scholarships and financial aid are available for talented, low-income applicants.

Obiamiwe says the response has already been enthusiastic. "We've seen a lot of parents reaching out--eager for their kids to do more than just sit at home during the break. They want something enriching, something that will make a real difference. That's what we're offering."

For parents seeking an alternative to routine summer activities, Impact Academy's Creative Arts Boot camp offers the perfect blend of structure, creativity, and discovery. Whether your child dreams of becoming a musician, dancer, designer, or filmmaker--or simply wants to explore a new passion--this program provides a safe, fun, and inspiring space to grow.

Enrollment is currently open, but space is limited. Parents are encouraged to register early to secure a spot for their child in what promises to be one of the most talked-about youth programs of the summer.