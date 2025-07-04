As the country gears up for the polls in 2027, debates about power rotation have dominated conversations.

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has indicated his interest in running for president in 2027.

Mr Amaechi also spoke on the latest coalition of opposition politicians, saying the administration of President Bola Tinubu has subjected Nigerians to unprecedented economic hardship, forcing the opposition to form a coalition to challenge the president in the 2027 presidential elections.

Mr Amaechi said the coalition's primary objective, under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

But ultimately, the coalition also wants to make life better for Nigerians, Mr Amaechi said on Thursday during a live interview on Channels TV.

After nearly two years in the making, PREMIUM TIMES reports that a new opposition coalition emerged in Nigeria with prominent politicians such as Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Amaechi, Abubakar Malami, and others -- a diverse lineup drawn from various political backgrounds and regions.

The coalition appointed seasoned political figures as interim leaders: former Senate President David Mark as National Chairperson, ex-Osun State Governor and former Tinubu ally Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary, and former Minister of Youth and Sports Bolaji Abdullahi as spokesperson.

In his interview on Channels TV, Mr Amaechi expressed interest in contesting in the 2027 presidential election, saying he believes the power-sharing deal between northern and southern Nigeria should be respected.

He noted that he will be a one-term president if given the chance to lead the country in 2027. "I won't do more than four years," he said.

Nigeria practises an unwritten power-sharing deal between the North and South, rotating the presidency among the two major blocs.

President Tinubu from the South-west region of the country took over power in 2023 from former President Muhammadu Buhari from the North-West after the latter completed eight years in office.

"For now, the way Nigeria is, you must keep to that agreement--unwritten agreement--that says South eight years, North eight years," Mr Amaechi said.

'South Must Complete Eight Years'

The former minister recalled how he fought for the return of power to the North in 2015, saying he believes in power sharing between the two major regions of the country.

"I led the fight against the PDP government. Why? Because there was an agreement that the government at that time would spend four years. But after four years, the government reneged on it, and I said no, that would be unfair. That will be instability at its peak because the North will react.

"So, the best thing to do is what? It is to support a northern candidate to maintain the balance of power. Just like I will be among those saying to the North that the South must be allowed to complete its tenure. If the South is not allowed to complete its tenure, then I have made a mistake in supporting it."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that earlier, the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, declared his intention to contest in the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria.

He also said he would be willing to serve for a four-year tenure if he reached an agreement with those who supported his ambition.

"If there is any form of agreement that will restrict me to four years in office, I will comply with the agreement and be ready to leave office by 28th May 2031," Mr Obi said.

As the 2027 elections approach, the opposition's adoption of the ADC -- and the high-level appointments that come with it -- could reshape the country's political dynamics and intensify the contest for power.

The newly formed coalition has yet to say which region it would zone the presidency but it is expected to be a strong challenger to President Tinubu, who is expected to seek a second term in office.